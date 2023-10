Teravainen scores 3 times as Hurricanes beat winless Sharks 3-0

RALEIGH, N.C. — Teuvo Teravainen scored three goals, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the winless San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Friday night.

Teravainen scored twice in the first period and completed the hat trick in the third. He has seven goals in nine games this season, after scoring 12 in 68 games last season.

Antti Raanta stopped 20 shots for the shutout and his 10th straight win in a home start.

“He made a lot of really quality saves and allowed us to kind of cruise,” coach Rod Brind’Amour said.

The Sharks (0-7-1) remain the only NHL team without a win. They are one loss away from matching the worst start in franchise history. Going back to last April, they’re winless in 14 games.

Seth Jarvis and Sebastian Aho each had two assists for the Hurricanes, who are 3-0-0 at home this season.

Andrei Svechnikov made his season debut for the Hurricanes. The All-Star forward suffered a major knee injury last March and missed the team’s playoff run to the Eastern Conference final.

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) blocks a shot by San Jose Sharks' Fabian Zetterlund (20) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Credit: AP/Karl B DeBlaker

While Svechnikov drew the loudest cheers, Teravainen stole the spotlight. His first goal came on the power play 6:10 into the first on a perfect feed from Jarvis.

Teravainen scored his second goal at 15:10 on a one-timer of a Dmitry Orlov pass from the right circle.

He added his third at 6:06 of the third.

Typically, Teravainen is more of a playmaker than a goal-scorer for Carolina. The fast start has given him confidence.

San Jose Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen (36) tries to control the puck between Carolina Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis (24) and Sebastian Aho (20) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Credit: AP/Karl B DeBlaker

“That was one of the things that I was lacking last year,” Teravainen said. “I was a little bit too down on myself. At least after tonight, I can feel good about myself.”

The Hurricanes are gaining some confidence after winning just twice on a six-game road trip. The way the team finished Thursday’s 3-2 win over Seattle was a good sign, Raanta said.

“Everyone knows in this locker room how we should play and what works for us,” said Raanta, who has 14-0-1 record in his past 15 home starts. “If we play our game, the skill takes over at some point.”

Kaapo Kahkonen made 36 saves for the Sharks, who are off to their worst start since the 1993-94 season.

“Everyone goes through losing streaks at some point and time in the season,” San Jose coach David Quinn said. “Ours happens to be early. It’s a little bit longer than anybody would like but we have a lot of faith in this group.”

Svechnikov had surgery to repair the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in March. The 23-year-old Russian had 23 goals and 55 points in 64 games last season before the injury.

UP NEXT

Sharks: At Washington on Sunday.

Hurricanes: At Philadelphia on Monday night.