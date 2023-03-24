Thompson makes 37 saves as Golden Knights beat Flames 3-2

CALGARY, Alberta — Logan Thompson made 37 saves, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Calgary Flames 3-2 on Thursday night.

Nicolas Roy scored for Vegas (45-21-6) in his return from an 18-game absence. Jonathan Marchessault and Michael Amadio also scored.

Thompson exited late in the third period for an undisclosed reason. Jonathan Quick played the final 6:07 of the contest and made five saves.

Milan Lucic and Nazem Kadri scored for Calgary (32-26-15). Jacob Markstrom stopped 29 shots in his 11th start in the last 12 games.

In avenging their 7-2 home loss to the Flames last week, the Golden Knights earned their seventh win in eight games and improved to 16-3-2 in their last 21 overall.