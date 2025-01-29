German national team hockey player Tobias Eder dies at 26 after cancer diagnosis

BERLIN — Tobias Eder, who played on the German national hockey team at last year's world championships, has died following treatment for cancer, his club said Wednesday. He was 26.

The Eisbaeren Berlin club said Eder, who was diagnosed with a malignant tumor in August, had “succumbed to complications from cancer.”

“We are shocked, deeply saddened and stunned,” the club posted on Instagram. “Unfortunately Tobi did not win his hardest fight. It is impossible to find the right words now.”

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl posted a photo of Eder on his Instagram account with the message: “Rest in peace, Toni.”

Eder played three games for Germany at last year's world championships, scoring one goal against Slovakia in a 6-4 win.

“We remember the many funny, beautiful and special moments that we were able to experience with Tobi and say goodbye with great gratitude for the time we spent together,” the German hockey federation said in a statement.

“At the same time, our thoughts are with his family, his fiancée, his friends and teammates, who of course have our full support during these difficult days.”