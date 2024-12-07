SportsHockey

Flyers coach John Tortorella criticizes the officiating in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand (63) scores past Philadelphia Flyers...

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand (63) scores past Philadelphia Flyers goalie Aleksei Kolosov late in the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Boston. Credit: AP/Jim Davis

By The Associated Press

BOSTON — Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella was frustrated with a couple of calls during a 4-3 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

“Let me start: One thing I teach my team to do is not dive,” he said in opening his postgame press conference. “Maybe I should start teaching them that. The way this has gone here ... maybe I should teach them to dive.”

The Flyers were called for two tripping penalties — neither of them led to goals — in the third period. They also were whistled for a tripping that led to a goal in the second.

Boston scored twice in the third period of its fourth consecutive win. Philadelphia blew a third-period lead for the second straight game.

“I’m not going to go too far into it,” Tortorella said. “That’s one of the things we talk about as a team: ‘We’ve got to play an honest game. There’s no cheating, there’s no embarrassing referees. You don’t embarrass the referees.”’

