USA falls to Sweden at word junior hockey championship

HELSINKI — Linus Soderstrom made 46 saves and Alexander Nylander scored and Sweden shut out the United States 1-0 on Monday in the world junior hockey championship.

Nylander scored on a second-period breakaway. He has a goal and four assists in the tournament to lead Sweden, which is 2-0 in Group A

The United States, which fell to 1-1 after beating Canada in its opener, couldn’t score despite having eight power-play chances in the game.

It was the first time the U.S. lost to Sweden in the world juniors since 1996, ending a 12-game winning streak.

Nylander plays in the Ontario Hockey League and is expected to be selected in the 2016 NHL draft. Soderstrom was a fourth-round pick of the New York Islanders in the 2014 draft.

In other games on Monday, the Czech Republic blanked Slovakia 2-0.

The U.S. will face Switzerland on Wednesday and Denmark on Thursday.