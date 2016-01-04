USA hockey loses to Russia in world juniors semifinals
HELSINKI — Yegor Korshkov had a goal and an assist and Russia advanced to the gold-medal game of the world junior hockey championship with a 2-1 victory over the United States on Monday.
Russia will face host Finland for the gold on Tuesday. The Finns advanced to the final after hanging on to beat Sweden 2-1 earlier Monday.
Pavel Kraskovski also scored for Russia and Ilya Samsonov made 26 saves.
Christian Dvorak scored for the United States, which will face Sweden on Tuesday in the bronze-medal game. Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 31 shots.
The Americans have won bronze four times (1986, 1992, 2007, 2011).
It’s a disappointing outcome for a team loaded with NHL-drafted talent.