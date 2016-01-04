SportsHockey

USA hockey loses to Russia in world juniors semifinals

USA players react after the 2016 IIHF World Junior Ice Hockey Championship semifinal match between Russia and USA in Helsinki, Finland, on January 4, 2016. Credit: Getty Images/ MARKKU ULANDER

By The Associated Press

HELSINKI — Yegor Korshkov had a goal and an assist and Russia advanced to the gold-medal game of the world junior hockey championship with a 2-1 victory over the United States on Monday.

Russia will face host Finland for the gold on Tuesday. The Finns advanced to the final after hanging on to beat Sweden 2-1 earlier Monday.

Pavel Kraskovski also scored for Russia and Ilya Samsonov made 26 saves.

Christian Dvorak scored for the United States, which will face Sweden on Tuesday in the bronze-medal game. Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 31 shots.

The Americans have won bronze four times (1986, 1992, 2007, 2011).

It’s a disappointing outcome for a team loaded with NHL-drafted talent.

