USA hockey loses to Russia in world juniors semifinals

HELSINKI — Yegor Korshkov had a goal and an assist and Russia advanced to the gold-medal game of the world junior hockey championship with a 2-1 victory over the United States on Monday.

Russia will face host Finland for the gold on Tuesday. The Finns advanced to the final after hanging on to beat Sweden 2-1 earlier Monday.

Pavel Kraskovski also scored for Russia and Ilya Samsonov made 26 saves.

Christian Dvorak scored for the United States, which will face Sweden on Tuesday in the bronze-medal game. Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 31 shots.

The Americans have won bronze four times (1986, 1992, 2007, 2011).

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

It’s a disappointing outcome for a team loaded with NHL-drafted talent.