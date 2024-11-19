Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Nov. 22

Best Bet: WHISTLER'S STYLE (6);

Best Value: MAX N FIFO (4)

FIRST: Capital Spending compiled tight work tab for first start in 12 weeks. Granadilla could prove very tough on a soft lead. Blue Suede Sue could improve with return to dirt.

SECOND: St. Benedicts Prep could capitalize on soft lead with stretch to mile. Chi Town Lady looms the prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall. Stonewall Star is a four-time winner on Big A loam; don't ignore.

THIRD: Five to Two makes peak start of form cycle after displaying improved speed in last; set for best. Pam Pam gets confident price boost in first start since claimed. Saucy Six would be aided by pace meltdown.

FOURTH: Max N Fifo logged solid work tab for first start since gelded; improvement predicted. Western Wolf owns speed but lost ground in the stretch in both starts; mixed message. Pazz the Soy Sauce is a newcomer that outworked 45 rivals in half-mile drill on Oct. 30; follow the money.

FIFTH: Princess Mischief exits willing third in last; additional sixteenth should play to strength. Wild Mischief adds blinkers and moves to dirt; likely to be overbet based on turf form. Forever to Go, another that switches to main track, is fleet-footed and must be considered.

SIXTH: Whistler's Style bounced last time after fast-figured placing in prior; rebounds today. April Antics drops and owns swift numbers on best efforts. Trade Secret consistently fires big efforts; must respect.

SEVENTH: Geopolitics faded to third when the bare minimum (five cents on the dollar) in the wagering last time; good race to pass. My Magic Wand worked six times since front-end maiden score on Sept. 27; price should be tempting. Aunt Yola owns speed and moves to dirt; exotics player.

EIGHTH: Colloquy, declared a non-starter after leaping at the start in last, has drilled strongly in the interim; gets back on track. Brew Pub exits pace-pressing score at Finger Lakes last time; three-time winner on Big A loam. Shadow Dragon could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

NINTH: Wind Dancer drops and moves to dirt; forward move predicted. Big Ego is speedy and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Judge Rules owns fast dirt numbers; must consider. Isomarshall was an improved third in last; heading in right direction.