SportsHorse Racing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct picks for Sunday, Nov. 24

By Steve Matthewssteve.matthews@newsday.com

Best Bet: TABEGUACHE (8)

Best Value: DADS GOOD RUNNER (9)

FIRST: Long Wave is from a dam that has produced three winners from three foals to race; ready at first asking in six-horse field with five newcomers. Prancing Spirit has noticeably picked up the tempo in morning drills; could be the goods. Found Grace, the only experienced runner, adds blinkers and could move forward.

SECOND: Hatch, claimed from last four starts, fired half-mile since winning last; returns quick dividends for new barn. Forward Move could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Java Buzz is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

THIRD: Vino Paella compiled tight work tab for first start in seven weeks; improvement predicted. Cha Cha Wren makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; dangerous. Lookin to Rock also drops and could move forward with switch to dirt; price will be tempting.

FOURTH: Bernieandtherose visually and numerically impressed when breaking maiden by nearly eight lengths last out; more to come. Grace and Grit owns speed and has top-notch front-end rider in the saddle; big-time player. Playful Lass needed last and is more than good enough on "A" effort.

FIFTH: Prairie Dunes sheds the blinkers in first start for new barn; owns fast back figures. Trulli Warrior bested a next-out winner when a sharp second in last; could easily take this. Just Be Honest bounced last time after finishing in the money in prior three outings; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Rudy Rodriguez entry: Kharfe drops and adds blinkers and Beachwalker packs solid kick on best races; complementary coupling. Bold Victory lost a head bob for all the marbles last time; big-time player. Flat Out Flying gets class relief and packs potent late wallop on "A" efforts.

SEVENTH: Bramito regressed in last after winning two in a row; gets his game back today. Bolt of Arum ships in after handy, top-figured score at Parx in last; very playable. Full Moon Madness, on the bench since New Year's Day, is training with a purpose for first start since gelded; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Tabeguache should pack intensified kick with cutback to mile; two sharp works since last start seal the deal. Disarmed owns sprinter's speed and looms a front-running threat with proper rating tactics. Instant Coffee was less than three lengths behind top pick when an even fourth in last; certainly could close the gap.

TENTH: Dads Good Runner gets aggressive price boost after speed and fade in first start since four-month absence; throw deep in wide-open field. Augustine Red could be in the catbird seat if "Dad" hits the wall. Neuschwanstein should take forward step with return to Big A loam; worth long look. Steady Progress should be aided by cutback to sprint.

Steve Matthews

More horse racing

Steve Matthews' Aqueduct picks for Sunday, Nov. 241m read
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Nov. 231m read
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Nov. 221m read
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Nov. 211m read
Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, Nov. 171m read
HISA unveils digital tool allowing veterinarians to chart horses through performance and treatment

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME