Steve Matthews' Aqueduct picks for Sunday, Nov. 24

Best Bet: TABEGUACHE (8)

Best Value: DADS GOOD RUNNER (9)

FIRST: Long Wave is from a dam that has produced three winners from three foals to race; ready at first asking in six-horse field with five newcomers. Prancing Spirit has noticeably picked up the tempo in morning drills; could be the goods. Found Grace, the only experienced runner, adds blinkers and could move forward.

SECOND: Hatch, claimed from last four starts, fired half-mile since winning last; returns quick dividends for new barn. Forward Move could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Java Buzz is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

THIRD: Vino Paella compiled tight work tab for first start in seven weeks; improvement predicted. Cha Cha Wren makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; dangerous. Lookin to Rock also drops and could move forward with switch to dirt; price will be tempting.

FOURTH: Bernieandtherose visually and numerically impressed when breaking maiden by nearly eight lengths last out; more to come. Grace and Grit owns speed and has top-notch front-end rider in the saddle; big-time player. Playful Lass needed last and is more than good enough on "A" effort.

FIFTH: Prairie Dunes sheds the blinkers in first start for new barn; owns fast back figures. Trulli Warrior bested a next-out winner when a sharp second in last; could easily take this. Just Be Honest bounced last time after finishing in the money in prior three outings; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Rudy Rodriguez entry: Kharfe drops and adds blinkers and Beachwalker packs solid kick on best races; complementary coupling. Bold Victory lost a head bob for all the marbles last time; big-time player. Flat Out Flying gets class relief and packs potent late wallop on "A" efforts.

SEVENTH: Bramito regressed in last after winning two in a row; gets his game back today. Bolt of Arum ships in after handy, top-figured score at Parx in last; very playable. Full Moon Madness, on the bench since New Year's Day, is training with a purpose for first start since gelded; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Tabeguache should pack intensified kick with cutback to mile; two sharp works since last start seal the deal. Disarmed owns sprinter's speed and looms a front-running threat with proper rating tactics. Instant Coffee was less than three lengths behind top pick when an even fourth in last; certainly could close the gap.

TENTH: Dads Good Runner gets aggressive price boost after speed and fade in first start since four-month absence; throw deep in wide-open field. Augustine Red could be in the catbird seat if "Dad" hits the wall. Neuschwanstein should take forward step with return to Big A loam; worth long look. Steady Progress should be aided by cutback to sprint.