Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Jan. 18

By Steve Matthewssteve.matthews@newsday.com

Best Bet: RUTH (8)

Best Value: WHISKEY FRENS (9)

FIRST: Lem Me Drink has been idle for 50 days but logged only win after similar layoff; tight work tab for return seals the deal. Wild Iris drops after regressing in last start; dangerous. Accelerina bested top selection by more than a length when a game second on Nov. 29; must consider.

SECOND: Deputy Connect was a non-stressful fourth after poor start in last; forward move predicted. York Tavern wheels back in a week after even fourth in last; worth long look. Brown Don't Stop owns fast back numbers; don't ignore.

THIRD: La Grotte was an improved third in last; room for improvement. Majulu exits fast-figured maiden score in last; bounces today? Mo Damorninggrouch is speedy and rates a puncher's chance at a playable price.

FOURTH: Allure of Money should be aided by today's additional quarter mile. Sundaeswithsandy owns speed and drops; dangerous. Majestic Frontier packs potent kick on best efforts.

FIFTH: Toxic Gray was overmatched in Gravesend last time; owns field's fastest final figures on "A" efforts. Disarmed owns speed and is fresh; very interesting. Midlander could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues.

SIXTH: Sagamore Mischief gets class relief and sheds the blinkers; improvement predicted. Stjames could impact if fractions get hot and hectic. Winter's Ghost gets confident price hike by Rudy Rodriguez; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Printrack projects as the speed of the speed with heads-up handling. Quick to Accuse will be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall. Beaver State tallied fast late-pace figure when winning last; worth long look.

EIGHTH: Ruth logged swift final fraction when winning debut at Gulfstream; filly with a future. Bernieandtherose was rested after two dominant scores this past fall; very dangerous. Running Away could play out as the quickest of the quick; must consider.

NINTH: Whiskey Frens makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; three tight works since last outing seal the deal. Vamonos Vamonos was a clear-cut second in last; big-time threat. Monte Avi drops, gets Lasix and was gelded since last start; dangerous. Cada Dia Mejor was a wide third in debut; right in the thick of this.

Steve Matthews

