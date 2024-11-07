SportsHorse Racing

Steve Matthews' picks for Aqueduct for Sunday, Nov. 10

By Steve Matthewssteve.matthews@newsday.com

Best Bet: BLUSH (8)

Best Value: MASMAK (6)

FIRST: Deputy Connect is rested and training with a purpose; fires big effort off the bench. Wine Responsibly, an uncoupled barn mate of top selection, was compromised by wide trip last time; dangerous. York Tavern could play out as the controlling speed with aggressive handling.

SECOND: Corri Felice was done in pace pressure and swift splits last out; softer flow predicted. Wild Iris could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the lane. She's Wicked Smart makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; don't ignore.

THIRD: Luna Moth consistently logs field's fastest late-pace figures. Autumn Evening owns speed and makes first start with Lasix; worth long look. Willow Bend, an uncoupled stable mate of top pick, holds razor-sharp current condition; be no surprise.

FOURTH: Runningwscissors is fresh and owns three wins on Big A sod; ready. Heymackit'sjack has worked sharply since clear-cut score in last; very playable. Run Curtis Run, another last-out winner, could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat.

FIFTH: Iron Max fired two bullet works for return from two-month freshener; must escape AE list. High Beta was a game second at odds-on in debut; obvious threat. Cooper moves to grass after non-stressful sixth last week; very interesting.

SIXTH: Masmak tallied swift final fraction when a sharp maiden winner in last; pairs up. Jackson Heights should pack amplified wallop with cutback to mile. Hero's Medal owns speed and has Kendrick Carmouche in the saddle; front-running threat.

SEVENTH: Payout Ratio projects as the speed of the speed with heads-up handling. Venencia could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Breath Away is another that would be aided if top selection wilts.

EIGHTH: Blush should move forward in second North American start. La Mehana overcame glacial pace to win last; very dangerous. Broadway Boogie is another last-race winner that scored despite soft splits; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Magic Eight Ball is speedy, drops and moves to dirt; sitting on breakthrough. Permed could be aided by today's additional furlong; dangerous. Violets Smart was a sharp second in last; must consider. Lady Arwen logs competitive numbers on best efforts.

Steve Matthews

