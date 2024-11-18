Best Bet: YO DADDY (2)

Best Value: TORPEDO RUN (4)

FIRST: Ice Cream Boat projects as the main speed with proper ride. Kiss Me Slow looms the prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall. Sharp Smile also would be aided by pace meltdown.

SECOND: Yo Daddy wheels back in a hurry after even fifth 11 days ago; improvement predicted. Black Rain will be aided by slight cutback in distance. Pirate, an uncoupled barn mate of Black Rain, owns positional speed in compact field; don't ignore.

THIRD: Poseidon's Mist could be ideally placed in the stalker's seat; cutback to 6 furlongs seals the deal. First Class Cat makes third start of form cycle; likely underlay. Foolish Challenge compiled solid work slate for first start since Sept. 15; breakthrough expected.

FOURTH: Torpedo Run tallied improved final fraction when breaking maiden in last; more to come. Strapped is fresh and owns fast figures on "A" efforts. Irish Tenor is a front-running threat on best races; price will be tempting.

FIFTH: Mischievous Trick logged three tight works since improved sixth in last; takes another forward step. Classicals Finale gets confident price boost after late-running placing in last; very interesting. Furry Fox drops and fired crisp half-mile drill on Nov. 7; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: My First Love drilled three times since clear-cut score at this level last out; takes another. It Takes Heart owns speed, drops and needed last; dangerous. Jackson's Dixie is fleet-footed and pulls weight from the field; worth long look.

SEVENTH: True Empress has won two in a row at Finger Lakes; owns victories at Big A, too. Sue Ellen Mishkin could prove to be a very tough customer on a soft lead. Gone and Forgotten is competitive on best efforts; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Shakin the Belle could capitalize on less demanding flow with stretch to mile. Bourbon Outlaw drops and moves to dirt; wake-up potential. Dangerous Driver was a clear-cut second in last; must consider. Comanche Peak was an improved fourth in last; right in the thick of this.