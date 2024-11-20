Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Nov. 23

Best Bet: CUMBERLAND BLUES (6)

Best Value: MY SHEA D LADY (7)

FIRST: Kantamarci entry: Gun It owns sprinter's speed and makes third start of form cycle and mate Magnolia Midnight gets confident price boost after winning last. Classic Legacy is fresh and owns fast figures; dangerous. Bank Frenzy consistently fires big efforts; likely underlay.

SECOND: Poppy's Pride exits game placing and owns faster back numbers; more to give. Super Chief also was a strong second in last and now makes first start since claimed; worth long look. Fiery Heart drops and packs potent kick on "A" efforts; price will be tempting.

THIRD: Kolomio owns speed and logged four tight works for first start since moving to new barn. Petrolo is rested and has won three in a row; dangerous. Liberty Central was a clear-cut second in last; must consider.

FOURTH: Twohonestmischief drops and returns to dirt after showing improved speed in last; call in weak field. King Phoenix has been training with a purpose at Fair Hill; charting a must. Run With Honor is another newcomer that's working sharply; must respect.

FIFTH: Skytown was second to repeat winners in both starts; his turn today. Volatile Situation finished second to a runaway winner in debut; worth long look. Riff starts career for Brad Cox; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Cumberland Blues tallied solid final fraction when a determined winner last time; pairs up. Styner, a front-end victor at Finger Lakes in last, could play out as the main speed once again. Mr. Swagger owns fast back numbers and could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; very interesting.

SEVENTH: My Shea D Lady regressed in last after pairing up fast efforts in prior two; three tight works since most recent start seal the deal. Khali Magic could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Athena Beach was dueled into defeat last time; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Doc Sullivan logged fast works for return to favorite footing; ready to roll. Antonio of Venice, another Big A lover, also is working swiftly and could play out as the controlling front-runner. Light Man is 4-for-5 on Aqueduct loam and exits sharp score in last; big-time player.

NINTH: Notmysteppingstone gets class relief after speed and fade in debut; tighter today. Puttin in the Work could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall. Just Words flashed brief speed in last after running late in debut; dangerous. Rodeo Star fired crisp 5-furlong work since last start; don't overlook.