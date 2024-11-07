SportsHorse Racing

Steve Matthews' picks for Aqueduct for Thursday, Nov. 7

By Steve Matthewssteve.matthews@newsday.com

Best Bet: CAN'T FOOL ME (7)

Best Value: AMERICA'S HONOR (2)

FIRST: Magic Michael gets class relief and owns fast figures on "A" efforts; rates close call. Moore's Law was rested after fast-figured win on July 21; signature Chad Brown pattern. Costa Terra is competitive on best races.

SECOND: America's Honor should find one-turn mile right in his wheelhouse. Social Hour drops and returns to dirt; potential controlling speed. My Mitole compiled tight work tab for first start since June; don't ignore.

THIRD: Bustin Bay logged two fast-figured wins this surface and distance this past spring; history repeats. Miss Lao tallied rapid late-pace figure when winning last; very playable. Maggie T is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

FOURTH: Cerretta is 0-for-18 but could receive ideal setup in bulky field. Naughty Destiny makes first start since claimed by high-percentage stable; worth long look. Majulu and Good Mission are uncoupled barn mates that both own speed; change of tactics for one?

FIFTH: Always Be Smart drops in second start since claimed by Linda Rice; big effort on tap. Wajda owns speed, adds blinkers and fired half-mile bullet since last start; very dangerous. Mano E Mano is rested and returns to dirt; wake-up potential.

SIXTH: Mon Petit Chou took backward step in slop last time after determined win on dry land in prior; rebounds. Latest Edition is fleet-footed, drops and returns to dirt; improvement predicted. Carbon could impact at beefy number if pace meltdown ensues.

SEVENTH: Can't Fool Me was compromised by plodding splits last out after clear-cut win two back; forward move expected. Spinning Colors logged three tight works for first start in 10 weeks; packs solid late kick on "A" game. Revalita is firing bullets for first start in 85 days for Chad Brown; signature pattern.

EIGHTH: Wind Dancer makes first start with maiden-claiming tag after clear-cut placing last out; more to come. Spoken Bluntly could play out as the main speed in third start of form cycle; big-time danger. Sweet Tone should pack enhanced kick with cutback to 6 furlongs. Hard Par is fresh and gets class relief; right in the thick of this.

Steve Matthews

