SportsHorse Racing

Steve Matthews' picks for Aqueduct for Friday, Nov. 8

By Steve Matthewssteve.matthews@newsday.com

Best Bet: ALL THAT MAGIC (9)

Best Value: THANK YOU JON (7)

FIRST: Hay Evabody projects as the main speed on the rail with heads-up handling. Save the Queen, a clear-cut second in debut, has trained sharply in the interim. Game Chaser is from a dam that has produced two stakes winners; charting a must.

SECOND: Upstanding was 13 lengths clear of third runner when second last out; gets top honors today. Index Fund, 14 lengths ahead of third finisher in last, worked four times in the interim; very dangerous. Happy Henry, an uncoupled barn mate of second pick, debuts for Chad Brown; obviously must be factored into the mix.

THIRD: Bold Endeavor owns fast figures but has been sidelined since January; must take the good with the bad. Bossmakinbossmoves bounced last time after fast-figured win tow back; rebound potential. He's Got This could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

FOURTH: Latham Ridge moves to dirt in second career start for Chad Brown; improvement predicted. Decree and Declare adds blinkers and could play out as the dominant speed. Tejanita compiled tight work tab for first start since key-race debut in August; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Pretti Xtreme drops after making middle move and fading in last; tighter today. Halo City never got going last time but logged all five wins on Big A loam; worth long look at long price. Jolly Miss Jill makes third start of form cycle; forward move expected.

SIXTH: Call Me Harry is riding a two-race winning streak but needs scratches to escape AE list. Runningwscissors, also outside the body of the race, logs fast late-pace figures on best efforts. B D Saints fired 5-furlong bullet since clear-cut win in last. Laurel Valley, an uncoupled barn mate of B D Saints, could prove very tough on a soft lead. Bettrluckythangood could impact on "A" efforts.

SEVENTH: Thank You Jon fired crisp half-mile drill since even fifth in last; takes next forward step. Chalky Cat moves to next condition after determined score last out; dangerous. Dads Good Runner, from an unknown barn, has been idle since dominant win this past June; mixed message.

EIGHTH: Whiskey Decision is fresh and training with a purpose at Fair Hill base; shows history of firing strong efforts off the bench. Oversubscribed owns a win and a second in two starts on Big A sod; big-time player. Macanga is fleet-footed and could easily take this on an unchallenged lead.

NINTH: All That Magic projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive handling. Mohawk Trail should pack intensified late wallop with cutback to sprint. Mz Big Bucks is riding a two-race winning streak; right in the thick of this. Hollywood Walk and Loon Cry would be aided by swift splits; must be factored into the mix.

Steve Matthews

More horse racing

Steve Matthews' picks for Aqueduct for Sunday, Nov. 101m read
Steve Matthews' picks for Aqueduct for Saturday, Nov. 91m read
Steve Matthews' picks for Aqueduct for Friday, Nov. 81m read
Steve Matthews' picks for Aqueduct for Thursday, Nov. 71m read
Knight's Choice wins 164th running of Australia's Melbourne Cup at 80-12m read
Sierra Leone wins $7 million Breeders' Cup Classic after suffering close loss in Kentucky Derby4m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME