Steve Matthews' picks for Aqueduct for Friday, Nov. 8

Best Bet: ALL THAT MAGIC (9) Best Value: THANK YOU JON (7)

FIRST: Hay Evabody projects as the main speed on the rail with heads-up handling. Save the Queen, a clear-cut second in debut, has trained sharply in the interim. Game Chaser is from a dam that has produced two stakes winners; charting a must.

SECOND: Upstanding was 13 lengths clear of third runner when second last out; gets top honors today. Index Fund, 14 lengths ahead of third finisher in last, worked four times in the interim; very dangerous. Happy Henry, an uncoupled barn mate of second pick, debuts for Chad Brown; obviously must be factored into the mix.

THIRD: Bold Endeavor owns fast figures but has been sidelined since January; must take the good with the bad. Bossmakinbossmoves bounced last time after fast-figured win tow back; rebound potential. He's Got This could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

FOURTH: Latham Ridge moves to dirt in second career start for Chad Brown; improvement predicted. Decree and Declare adds blinkers and could play out as the dominant speed. Tejanita compiled tight work tab for first start since key-race debut in August; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Pretti Xtreme drops after making middle move and fading in last; tighter today. Halo City never got going last time but logged all five wins on Big A loam; worth long look at long price. Jolly Miss Jill makes third start of form cycle; forward move expected.

SIXTH: Call Me Harry is riding a two-race winning streak but needs scratches to escape AE list. Runningwscissors, also outside the body of the race, logs fast late-pace figures on best efforts. B D Saints fired 5-furlong bullet since clear-cut win in last. Laurel Valley, an uncoupled barn mate of B D Saints, could prove very tough on a soft lead. Bettrluckythangood could impact on "A" efforts.

SEVENTH: Thank You Jon fired crisp half-mile drill since even fifth in last; takes next forward step. Chalky Cat moves to next condition after determined score last out; dangerous. Dads Good Runner, from an unknown barn, has been idle since dominant win this past June; mixed message.

EIGHTH: Whiskey Decision is fresh and training with a purpose at Fair Hill base; shows history of firing strong efforts off the bench. Oversubscribed owns a win and a second in two starts on Big A sod; big-time player. Macanga is fleet-footed and could easily take this on an unchallenged lead.

NINTH: All That Magic projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive handling. Mohawk Trail should pack intensified late wallop with cutback to sprint. Mz Big Bucks is riding a two-race winning streak; right in the thick of this. Hollywood Walk and Loon Cry would be aided by swift splits; must be factored into the mix.