Steve Matthews' picks for Aqueduct for Saturday, Nov. 9

Best Bet: CUGINO (5) Best Value: FUNNY UNCLE (6)

FIRST: Georgia Magic compiled solid work slate; charting a must in six-horse field with five newcomers. A Bourbon for Toby concluded training tab with 3-furlong bullet; worth long look. Salamis debuts for Chad Brown; need more?

SECOND: Awesome Native consistently logs fast late-pace figures; three wins and two seconds from six starts at the Big A. Mariachi could play out as the dominant speed. Gun It also is fleet-footed and cuts back to 6 furlongs; must consider.

THIRD: Belle of the Ball notched 5-furlong drill since non-stressful eighth in last; forward move predicted. Spring Magic could prove very tough on a soft lead. Irish Jackson tallied both career wins on Aqueduct loam; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Lu's Redemption could be ideally positioned in weak field; timid call. Focus Pocus owns speed but lacks heart; mixed message. Dream On Cara exits hard-fought placing in last; dangerous.

FIFTH: Cugino tallied fast late-pace figure when winning lone start on Big A sod; more to come. Bartlett could prove very tough to catch in first grass start; big-time danger. Main Beach fits the signature Chad Brown pattern.

SIXTH: Funny Uncle has trained strongly since impressive score this past July; pairs up. Outtawaterbury took backward step in last after determined win in prior; bounce-back potential. Kick a Buck closed into fast final fraction when a sharp third in last; worth long look.

SEVENTH: Magnificent Mile owns sit-and-pounce style and should get ideal setup from outside post. Best Bet could play out as the speed of the speed; dangerous. Beaver State defeated two next-out victors when winning last at Laurel; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Senbei, 2-for-2 on Aqueduct turf, packs potent late kick on "A" efforts. Alogon was less than two lengths behind top selection when a tough-trip third in last. Twenty Six Black has yet to taste defeat in three starts on Big A sod; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Limited Liability has trained strongly since dominant score at Kentucky Downs last time; keeps on giving. Curbstone returns to the flat after front-running second over the Fair Hill fences in last; very interesting. Integration, an uncoupled barn mate of top pick, could easily take this if pace meltdown ensues.

TENTH: Lightning Mama projects as the main speed if able to escape AE list. Furry Fox compiled three tight works and drops into maiden-claiming ranks; wake-up potential. Bella Luna Mia (solid first-out sire), Trulli Magic (concluded work tab with 3-furlong bullet) and Notmysteppingstone (potent debut barn) are newcomers that demand tote and paddock scrutiny.