SportsHorse Racing

Steve Matthews' picks for Aqueduct for Saturday, Nov. 9

By Steve Matthewssteve.matthews@newsday.com

Best Bet: CUGINO (5)

Best Value: FUNNY UNCLE (6)

FIRST: Georgia Magic compiled solid work slate; charting a must in six-horse field with five newcomers. A Bourbon for Toby concluded training tab with 3-furlong bullet; worth long look. Salamis debuts for Chad Brown; need more?

SECOND: Awesome Native consistently logs fast late-pace figures; three wins and two seconds from six starts at the Big A. Mariachi could play out as the dominant speed. Gun It also is fleet-footed and cuts back to 6 furlongs; must consider.

THIRD: Belle of the Ball notched 5-furlong drill since non-stressful eighth in last; forward move predicted. Spring Magic could prove very tough on a soft lead. Irish Jackson tallied both career wins on Aqueduct loam; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Lu's Redemption could be ideally positioned in weak field; timid call. Focus Pocus owns speed but lacks heart; mixed message. Dream On Cara exits hard-fought placing in last; dangerous.

FIFTH: Cugino tallied fast late-pace figure when winning lone start on Big A sod; more to come. Bartlett could prove very tough to catch in first grass start; big-time danger. Main Beach fits the signature Chad Brown pattern.

SIXTH: Funny Uncle has trained strongly since impressive score this past July; pairs up. Outtawaterbury took backward step in last after determined win in prior; bounce-back potential. Kick a Buck closed into fast final fraction when a sharp third in last; worth long look.

SEVENTH: Magnificent Mile owns sit-and-pounce style and should get ideal setup from outside post. Best Bet could play out as the speed of the speed; dangerous. Beaver State defeated two next-out victors when winning last at Laurel; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Senbei, 2-for-2 on Aqueduct turf, packs potent late kick on "A" efforts. Alogon was less than two lengths behind top selection when a tough-trip third in last. Twenty Six Black has yet to taste defeat in three starts on Big A sod; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Limited Liability has trained strongly since dominant score at Kentucky Downs last time; keeps on giving. Curbstone returns to the flat after front-running second over the Fair Hill fences in last; very interesting. Integration, an uncoupled barn mate of top pick, could easily take this if pace meltdown ensues.

TENTH: Lightning Mama projects as the main speed if able to escape AE list. Furry Fox compiled three tight works and drops into maiden-claiming ranks; wake-up potential. Bella Luna Mia (solid first-out sire), Trulli Magic (concluded work tab with 3-furlong bullet) and Notmysteppingstone (potent debut barn) are newcomers that demand tote and paddock scrutiny.

Steve Matthews

More horse racing

Steve Matthews' picks for Aqueduct for Sunday, Nov. 101m read
Steve Matthews' picks for Aqueduct for Saturday, Nov. 91m read
Steve Matthews' picks for Aqueduct for Friday, Nov. 81m read
Steve Matthews' picks for Aqueduct for Thursday, Nov. 71m read
Knight's Choice wins 164th running of Australia's Melbourne Cup at 80-12m read
Sierra Leone wins $7 million Breeders' Cup Classic after suffering close loss in Kentucky Derby4m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME