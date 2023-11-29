Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Dec. 2

Best Bet: TRAFALGAR (3)

Best Value: SEBA M (4)

FIRST: Big Prankster was a fast-figured second in last; short price is the problem. Perno owns win-early bloodlines; follow the money. Solo Empire, another newcomer, concluded work tab with quick 5-furlong drill; worth long look.

SECOND: Ignite the Light should be aided by cutback in distance; 5-furlong bullet seals the deal. Speed Control has trained sharply since non-stressful seventh in debut; improvement expected. King Mendelssohn fired half-mile bullet on Nov. 16; stay tuned to the tote.

THIRD: Trafalgar tallied rapid late-pace figure when winning last; more to come. Synthesis drops and owns fast back figures; dangerous. No Burn could prove very tough on a soft lead.

FOURTH: Seba M logged deceptively fast final fraction when a tough-trip fourth in debut; forward move predicted. King Freud drops after improved third in last; must respect. Drinking Solo was a clear-cut second in last; big-time player.

FIFTH: Stjames packs potent kick on best efforts; demand value on runner with no speed. Vodka Mardini is speedy and looms a logical short-priced threat. Brooklyn Diamonds consistently delivers strong efforts; another that will attract too much cash.

SIXTH: Power Seeker should find 7 furlongs right in his wheelhouse. Overstep owns speed and fast figures but has been idle for more than nine months; mixed message. Rocco Strong holds razor-sharp current condition; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Life Talk was an even fourth in BC Juvenile Fillies last out; obviously a softer spot. Caldwell Luvs Gold could impact if pace meltdown ensues. Dolomite exits fast-figured maiden score; very playable.

EIGHTH: Gerrymander defeated lone rival by 25 lengths in Noble Damsel Stakes last time; keeps on giving. Dr B is fresh and logs swift numbers on "A" efforts; very interesting. Good Sam, an uncoupled barn mate of top pick, has yet to deliver a poor effort; worth long look.

NINTH: Drum Roll Please is training swiftly for first start in 57 days; primed. Copper Tax ships in to NY after winning five in a row; big-time danger. Billal will be favorably positioned near the front; don't ignore.

TENTH: Dr. Ardito drilled three times since earning fast late-pace figure in Forty Niner Stakes; call in wide-open Cigar Mile. Senor Buscador fired 5-furlong bullet for NYRA debut; very dangerous. Pipeline is fleet-footed and rates a puncher's chance at a playable price. Three Technique owns competitive numbers on best efforts; don't ignore.