Breeders' Cup contender Geaux Rocket Ride injured in workout, jockey Mike Smith is unhurt

ARCADIA, Calif. — Breeders’ Cup Classic contender Geaux Rocket Ride was injured during a workout Saturday at Santa Anita.

The 3-year-old colt appeared to stumble in midstretch and was pulled up by Mike Smith, the Hall of Fame jockey. He jumped off and held Geaux Rocket Ride’s right front leg until help arrived.

The colt walked onto the horse ambulance and was taken to the track’s equine hospital. Geaux Rocket Ride was later transferred to his barn to undergo additional evaluation, according to Breeders’ Cup officials.

Geaux Rocket Ride sustained a repetitive strain injury that results in a fracture to the cannon bone above the fetlock due to large loads transmitted during high-speed workouts, according to a statement from the Breeders’ Cup.

Smith, the colt’s regular rider, wasn’t hurt.

Geaux Rocket Ride missed the Santa Anita Derby and this year’s Triple Crown races because of a fever and a high white cell count. A few weeks ago, the colt had a temperature that interrupted his training.

Earlier this week, Hall of Fame trainer Richard Mandella said, “Seems like everything is a go now.”

Geaux Rocket Ride won the Haskell in July, beating Kentucky Derby winner Mage, and finished second in the Pacific Classic in September. He has three wins in five career starts and earnings of $980,200 for owner Pin Oak Stud.

Final entries and the draw for next weekend's Breeders' Cup are Monday.