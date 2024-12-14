SportsHorse Racing

Two brothers involved in a dead heat when riding horses at Cheltenham

By The Associated Press

CHELTENHAM, England — A pair of brothers were involved in a dead heat when riding horses in a race at Cheltenham on Saturday.

James Bowen was on Quantock Hills and Sean Bowen was aboard Teriferma in the Juvenile Hurdle when the horses of the Welsh siblings crossed the finishing line level.

It was the first dead heat at Cheltenham in eight years.

“To share it with my brother, it’s probably better than anyone else,” James Bowen, 22, said.

Sean Bowen, 27, told Racing TV: “It’s probably something that hasn’t happened before, it’s good to do it at Cheltenham.”

Jack Jones, the trainer of Teriferma, said, “It’s a bit of a strange feeling having a dead heat, but I suppose it’s a winner, isn’t it?"

