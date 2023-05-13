Colt co-owned by UCLA coaches Kelly and Cronin finishes 3rd at Belmont Park

SportsHorse Racing

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin reacts against Gonzaga in the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game in the West Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. Henry Q, a 3-year-old colt co-owned by UCLA coaches Chip Kelly and Mick Cronin finished third in the $200,000 Peter Pan Stakes horse race, Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. Credit: AP/David Becker

NEW YORK — A 3-year-old colt co-owned by UCLA coaches Chip Kelly and Mick Cronin finished third in the $200,000 Peter Pan Stakes on Saturday.

Ridden by Frankie Dettori, Henry Q was beaten by 8 3/4 lengths in the 1 1/8-mile race, which is a prep for the Belmont Stakes on June 10 in New York. He paid $4.20 to show.

Kelly coaches the Bruins’ football team and Cronin guides the basketball team. They are part of The Del Mar Group’s ownership.

Arcangelo won by a head over Bishops Bay.

Sired by 2010 Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Blame, Henry Q has two wins in six career starts and earnings of $175,140. He won the Mine That Bird Derby at Sunland Park in New Mexico in February. Doug O’Neill, a two-time Kentucky Derby winner, trains the Southern California-based colt.

