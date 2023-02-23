Ed McNamara's Aqueduct selections for Friday, Feb. 24

BEST BET: LAUNCH CONTROL (6TH)

BEST VALUE: SAVE GRACE (7TH)

FIRST RACE: She's Mo Bubbly, by super sire Uncle Mo, was an even third in Gulfstream debut. Ships north off three good works for Todd Pletcher, who wins with 22% of his second-time starters. Wings Like Eagles has speed, always gets bet, but is an 0-for-7 teaser with four in-the-money finishes. Sourcing Network was up the track at 2-5 last time after sharp second in debut for Chad Brown; a definite maybe.

SECOND RACE: The Splendid One could be controlling speed in puzzling mile for state-bred maidens. Snowy Evening showed nothing in debut for Donk after two well-bet defeats on turf for Pletcher. Lavon gets Lasix after starting 0-for-4 by total of 45 1/4 lengths; oddly, has run second and third.

THIRD RACE: Let Her Inspire U turns back from 9 furlongs to 6 1/2 for Pletcher. She's won twice sprinting and has edge in pace and final numbers. Leeloo goes for fifth win in 11 career starts; two solid breezes for filly who won three of her last five. Unsolved Mystery makes New York debut; ran second at the distance last fall in $125G optional claimer, twice the price of this one. Watch the board.

FOURTH RACE: Brisky Frolic, quick early, earned only win in one-turn mile; should be OK at 7 furlongs in a dismal bunch (6-for-76 combined). Freudian, the only one who's won at seven-eighths, gets significant drop in class. Write This Down was a distant second at this grade last time.

FIFTH RACE: Excess Demand, out of a mare with two winners from two starters, one a stakes winner, debuts for Chad Brown. Won't have to be much to win a $40,000 maiden claimer. Nieuwendyk has three thirds in four dirt starts at Aqueduct. Cloud Music showed speed, backpedaled to ninth at 83-1 in tough-trip debut.

SIXTH RACE: Launch Control fell short by a head in mud in well-bet debut; gets it done at a short price. Chalky Cat was bad-trip fourth as 13-1 first-time starter after bumping with Launch Control leaving the gate. Nineteen Oysters makes first start for hot young sire Bolt d'Oro; two bullet works, must factor in.

SEVENTH RACE: Save Grace returns off three-month break after claim by shrewd Mike Maker. Expect a forward move. Sa Foradada was second in last three at mile at Big A; why not again? Laurel shipper Vodkatini is light on numbers but both wins were in one-turn miles.

EIGHTH RACE: Dame Cinco is course-and-distance specialist with tactical speed. Glowsity, in career form, has won two straight for Ness, who claimed her when she was 2-for-14 lifetime. Spiked turns back to mile after DQ from first at 9 furlongs.



