F1 driver Esteban Ocon released by Alpine, Doohan to drive at final GP of the season

PARIS — F1 team Alpine confirmed Monday that French driver Esteban Ocon has been released ahead of the final Grand Prix of the season and that Jack Doohan will make his debut in Abu Dhabi.

The team said in a statement that the lineup change will allow Ocon to take part in post-season tests with his new team Haas.

Alpine had announced in June that Ocon would leave at the end of the season after a troubled start to the year in Formula 1 for him and the French-owned team.

Doohan was promoted from the reserve driver role to become Pierre Gasly’s teammate.

The 28-year-old Ocon was in 14th place in the driver's standings. He crashed out of the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday.

Gasly was 11th in the standings and the two Frenchmen have have had a tense working relationship at times, after being friends and rivals in their junior karting days.

Ocon made his F1 debut in 2016 with Manor and joined the then-Renault team for 2020. His sole career win came at the Hungarian Grand Prix in 2021 for Alpine after a crash in wet conditions took out much of the field.

Ocon has three other podium finishes, including an unexpected second place at the Brazilian GP last month. Gasly placed third in a rare bright spot for the beleaguered Alpine team, which is battling with Haas for fifth place in the constructors' championship heading into the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP this weekend.

Ocon will partner 19-year-old British driver Ollie Bearman at Haas next season.

The 21-year-old Doohan, son of former motorcycle world champion Mick Doohan, was third in Formula 2 last year and has been a full-time reserve for Alpine in 2024.

Doohan's presence on the grid will again give F1 two Australian drivers on the grid next year, with Oscar Piastri showing his ability with victories at the Hungarian GP and Azerbaijan GP for McLaren this season.