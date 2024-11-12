SportsHorse Racing

HISA unveils digital tool allowing veterinarians to chart horses through performance and treatment

By The Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Horse racing’s federal oversight agency has launched a digital tool for regulatory veterinarians that provides a holistic view of a horse’s health and performance through its career and medical history.

The Horse In-Sight tool announced Tuesday by the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) uses a graph of a horse’s career charted through high-speed furlongs over time with races, workouts and scratches. It also filters for type of treatment, injury outcome and veterinary list status and compares multiple horses through a Race Day tab allowing insight into injections and injuries.

HISA said In-Sight builds on other data methods that helps stakeholders identify horses at risk for injury before racing. The release added that the platform empowers regulatory vets to make timely, informed decisions to enhance health and welfare across the sport.

HISA CEO Lisa Lazarus called the technology a “significant leap forward” in equine care and safety in a release and added that it demonstrates the authority’s commitment to leveraging innovation.

HISA unveils digital tool allowing veterinarians to chart horses through performance and treatment
