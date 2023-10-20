Steve Matthews' Belmont at the Big A selections for Saturday, Oct. 21

Best bet: THUNDERIAN (7)

Best value: BOLD VICTORY (5)

FIRST: Kentucky Joker makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; tight work tab seals the deal. Sinaloa bounced in last after improved placing in prior; rebound threat. Waflr needed last; forward move expected.

SECOND: Value Area was second to a repeat winner last time; price won't offer value, however. Progeny hails from potent turf-to-dirt barn; very interesting. Don't Say It logged three tight works for move to dirt; must consider.

THIRD: Gun Maestro fired half-mile bullet for first start in 50 days; ready. Morning Cup is fresh and owns fast figures; dangerous. Makar was a solid second in last; be no surprise.

FOURTH: Devil's Cay drops and projects as the main speed with proper ride. Complete Agenda looms the prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall; very playable. Winning Connection is another that could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

FIFTH: Bold Victory makes quick return for new barn after dominant score just nine days ago; pairs up. Prince of Pharoahs is rested and working sharply; big-time player. Forty Two Ace is speedy and has top-notch, front-end rider aloft; don't dismiss.

SIXTH: Rathmore made menacing middle move and flattened in debut; timid call in eight-horse field with six newcomers. J D Factor and For Your Pleasure are firsters that are training sharply; follow the money.

SEVENTH: Thunderian pressed fast fractions when a clear-cut winner in last; more to come. Brooklyn Diamonds is riding a two-race winning streak; very dangerous. Rally Squirrel could prove a tough customer on a soft lead.

EIGHTH: Rocco Strong fired crisp half-mile drill since dominant score last time more to come. Cape Trafalgar is fresh, working strongly and favorably posted; worth long look. Macallan packs potent kick on "A" efforts.

NINTH: Tavin adds blinkers after useful fourth in debut; improvement predicted. Book of Wisdom has finished second in all three starts; runner-up again? Stormy Disco fired half-mile bullet since game placing in last; dangerous. Mysaria concluded work tab with swift 5-furlong drill; very interesting.