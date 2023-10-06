SportsHorse Racing

Steve Matthews' Belmont at the Big A selections for Saturday, Oct. 7

By Steve Matthewssteve.matthews@newsday.com

Best bet: LIFE TALK (5)

Best value: MISCREANT (11)

FIRST: Uncle Eddie drops and returns to dirt; forward move predicted. Cowboy Luke gets class relief after speed and fade in debut; very interesting. Crown That Saint never got going in the mud last time; dangerous on dry land.

SECOND: Strapped makes quick return after clear-cut win last week; more to come. Gut Feeling, another last-race winner, owns faster back numbers; dangerous. What's Up Doc packs potent kick on best efforts.

THIRD: McKulick was pace-compromised last time; another chance. Parnac capitalized on soft splits when besting top selection in Flower Bowl; make decision based on price. Idea Generation could play out as the speed on the hedge with heads-up handling.

FOURTH: War Like Goddess, 1-for-1 on Big A sod, is fresh and training with a purpose. Rebel's Romance won BC Turf last fall; must respect. Astronaut's speed gives him a puncher's chance at a price.

FIFTH: Life Talk tallied swift final fraction when breaking maiden last out; two bullet drills in the interim seal the deal. Emery lived up to heavy tote support when winning debut by nearly six lengths; be no surprise. Central Avenue overcame slow start to win debut at Colonial; right in the thick of contentious Frizette.

SIXTH: Thin White Duke made sustained rally to win last; pairs up at a price. Big Invasion was just a neck behind top pick in Harvey Pack Stakes last out; must consider. Pirate Rick is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

SEVENTH: White Chocolate outworked 132 rivals in half-mile bullet since front-running maiden score; main speed once again. I'mhavingamoment has worked swiftly since winning two in a row this summer; big-time danger. Obrigada could be ideally positioned if pace meltdown ensues.

EIGHTH: General Partner tallied rapid late-pace figure when wining last; more to come. Fierceness dominated visually and numerically when winning debut by 11 lengths; likely underlay. El Grande O has yet to fire a poor effort in six starts; price will be tempting.

NINTH: Anglophile was a determined winner in turf marathon at Kentucky Downs last time; call based on price potential. Measured Time makes stateside debut after winning all three starts in Great Britain; must respect. Webslinger consistently logs fast figures; must be factored into the mix.

10TH: Lafitte's Fleet worked three times since subpar effort in last; bounces back today. Full Moon Madness is speedy, rested and firing bullets; very interesting. Frat Pack has yet to take a backward step on the numbers in four starts; price won't get pulse racing, however.

11TH: Miscreant should pack amplified wallop with cutback to shorter route. Diamond Status holds razor-sharp current condition; dangerous. Dontmesswithtess was done in by bad start when favored last time; must consider. Bernt Again logs fast numbers on "A" efforts.

Steve Matthews

