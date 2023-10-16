Steve Matthews' Belmont at the Big A selections for Thursday, Oct. 19

Best bet: TEMPERMENTAL (4)

Best value: FATIMA'S BLESSING (9)

FIRST: Party At Grants could find 1 1/8-mile trip right in her wheelhouse. Paris Style owns positional speed and logged two sharp works since last start; dangerous. Vanished also is fleet-footed and could play out as the speed of the speed.

SECOND: Chili Flag owns field's fastest late-pace figures; paltry price is the problem. Stern Chaser fired half-mile bullet since determined win last time; must consider. Implicated, an uncoupled barn mate of top pick, is rested, training well and gets Lasix; worth long look.

THIRD: High School Crush was a useful fourth in last; forward move predicted. Lady Shylock could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Just a Nyquist logged both career wins on Big A loam; very interesting.

FOURTH: Tempermental should pack amplified kick with cutback to 6 furlongs. Road to Remember logged three tight works since last start; dangerous. Itsakeyper owns fast back numbers; don't ignore.

FIFTH: A Knight's Courage makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; return to dirt seals the deal. Khadullah is speedy and can prove very tough on a soft lead. One Witheverything was an improved fourth in last; very interesting.

SIXTH: Fort Washington consistently logs field's fastest late-pace figures. Cowboy Justice fired 5-furlong bullet since last start; price will be tempting. Jamie Dreams, a front-end winner in last, could play out as the main speed once again.

SEVENTH: Shesascoldasice ships in from Finger Lakes after making forward move in last; more to come. Sail With the Wind owns razor-sharp current condition; dangerous. Dashing Della makes third start of form cycle; worth long look.

EIGHTH: Danse Macabre owns positional speed in bulky field; solid work slate since last start is the clincher. Determined Jester is fleet-footed and could get early jump with aggressive handling. Personal Pursuit was a visually impressive winner in last at Woodbine; very playable.

NINTH: Fatima's Blessing handles the 11-furlong marathon distance; call based on price. Francesco Clemente was a tough-trip fourth in stateside debut; could easily take this. My Imagination tallied rapid final fraction in last on Parx turf; don't dismiss. Royal Spirit should be favorably positioned near the front; must consider.