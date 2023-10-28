Steve Matthews' Belmont at the Big A selections for Sunday, Oct. 29

Best bet: STERLING SILVER (7)

Best value: NY TRAFFIC (9)

FIRST: Handle On You drilled three times since much-improved second in last; more to come. Dusk could prove very tough on a soft lead. Fabulous Fox debuts for potent first-out barn; follow the money.

SECOND: City Man was compromised by wide trip in last; forward move predicted. Spirit of St Louis bested top selection by more than a length when a winner on Oct. 6; big-time threat. Call Me Harry is speedy and could play out as the controlling front-runner.

THIRD: Cara's Time worked three times since wire-to-wire score last out; pairs up. Caldwell Luvs Gold will be the prime beneficiary if top selection wilts in the lane. Tricky Temper is another that would be aided by pace meltdown.

FOURTH: Rough Draft regressed in last after game placing in prior; rebounds. Battle Scars should pack amplified kick at 6 furlongs; very interesting. Disarmed could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat.

FIFTH: Sweet Mystery was done in by poor start last out; another chance at a price. April Antics bested a next-out winner by six lengths when second in last; very playable. Know It All Audrey fired 5-furlong bullet since last start; worth long look.

SIXTH: Waterville was compromised by wide trip in last; improvement predicted. Sweetie was a clear-cut winner in lone start on Big A sod; very interesting. Itsakeyper outworked 38 runners in half-mile bullet on Monday; don't overlook.

SEVENTH: Sterling Silver was wrongly taken down when a much-the-best winner on Oct. 1; makes it stick today. Bank On Anna is rested and owns positional speed; dangerous. Leeloo, a three-time winner on Aqueduct loam, fired 5-furlong bullet at Keeneland last week; must consider.

EIGHTH: Solo's Fury pressed swift splits when a sharp maiden winner last out; pairs up. Skyler's Starship failed to fire best shot in the slop last time; dangerous on dry land. El Grande O bounced last out after string of fast-figured efforts; must respect.

NINTH: Ny Traffic has trained sharply since clear-cut score on Sept. 15; more to come. Win for Gold is speedy and riding a three-race winning streak; very dangerous. Today's Flavor owns seven wins from 14 starts; right in the thick of this.

10TH: Straight Arrow wheels back in a hurry after powerful nine-length victory on Oct 16; more in tank. Lobsta, another tons-the-best winner in last, could play out as the dominant speed. Barese also won last start and has trained sharply in the interim; worth long look. Un Ojo will be aided by return to dirt; don't ignore.