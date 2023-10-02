Steve Matthews' Belmont at the Big A selections for Thursday, Oct. 5

Best bet: SWEET MYSTERY (8)

Best value: ANNA LUCIA (3)

FIRST: Before You Go Go adds blinkers and could get early jump with heads-up handling. Candy Lover logged two bullet drills since last start; dangerous. Experimental (win-early breeding) and Play Good Pay Good (from dam that has thrown two winners), are newcomers that must be factored into the mix.

SECOND: Alterina broke maiden at the distance last time; call based on price. Chasing Daylight has been sidelined for 55 days and will offer short odds; you make the call. Joeybignose logged only win on Big A's main track; worth long look.

THIRD: Anna Lucia tallied strong final fraction when fourth in lone grass start; added ground plays to strength. Machiavellique could be favorably placed near the front at fat price; very interesting. Tawaret was a fast-figured third in most recent turf start; must consider.

FOURTH: Duke of Gloucester was a change-of-pace third in last; breakthrough predicted. Berlone is speedy, drops and makes first start since gelded; very interesting. Bargaining Power also is fleet-footed but will offer far shorter price than second selection; your move.

FIFTH: Cool Quartet gets favorable cutback in distance; rates close call. Two Thirty Five could prove very tough on a soft lead. Hang Tight could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

SIXTH: Brick Ambush compiled eye-catching work tab for debut; win-early breeding seals the deal. Hair On Fire is another newcomer with sharp works and strong pedigree; charting a must. Solo's Fury was second to a dominant winner in debut; logical.

SEVENTH: Happy Cat is a last-race winner that gets the nod if able to escape AE list. Sainthoodforbrian ships in for Steve Klesaris; stalker's style adds to appeal. Volkert and Majestic Johnson also own running styles that could be aided by probable pace dynamics.

EIGHTH: Sweet Mystery tallied swift late-pace figure when winning last; more to come. Mongolian Panther owns sprinter's speed and could secure unchallenged lead with aggressive ride. Cupid's Heart delivers sharp efforts with machinelike consistency; likely underlay.

NINTH: Vince the Prince is speedy and rested; wire to wire. Your Mission could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Cash Bail and Waflr are two more that could impact at beefy tickets if fractions get hot and hectic.