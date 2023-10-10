Steve Matthews' Belmont at the Big A selections for Friday, Oct. 13

Best bet: TOM COLLINS (6)

Best value: BIG SAVE (4)

FIRST: Mama's Middie logged four tight works for first start since gelded. Khadullah owns speed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Pandagate is training swiftly for potent first-out barn.

SECOND: Lamorna should pack amplified kick at 6 furlongs. Golden Ghost could play out as the main speed if able to escape AE list. Twisted Romance owns win-early breeding; follow the money.

THIRD: Waterville exits hard-charging score in last; pairs up. Masterof the Tunes exits sprints and should be favorably positioned near the front. Stella Mars consistently fires big efforts; worth long look.

FOURTH: Big Save tallied fast late-pace figure when a clear-cut winner last time at Delaware; more to come. Truebelieve will be aided by return to dirt; price will be tempting. Joking Way takes huge price plunge after speed and fade in last; fire sale?

FIFTH: Blame D Rule Maker was pace- and trip-compromised last out; price will be on your side. Thethrillofvictory makes third start of form cycle; dangerous. Miracle Mike will be in the garden spot if fractions get fast and furious.

SIXTH: Tom Collins was a tough-trip third in last; three works in the interim seal the deal. Anchises is bred to improve with switch to sod. Prariedale concluded work tab with half-mile bullet; could be the goods.

SEVENTH: Vodka Mardini owns speed and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag. Aula should pack intensified wallop with cutback to sprint. Screaming Uncle was a sharp second in last; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Tonal Impact logged two strong works since useful third in last; takes another forward step. Costa Terra regressed in last after three fast-figured efforts; bounce-back threat. Good Skate owns a win at the marathon distance; very interesting.

NINTH: Iron Man Jimmy was an improved third in last; more to come. Alexis Zorba was second in last two starts; runner-up again? Cigarette Boat owns fast figures; logical, short-priced player. Highland Lord is rested and gets Lasix; don't ignore.