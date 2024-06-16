Steve Matthews' Belmont at the Big A selections for Thursday, June 20

Best bet: MY KINDA MISCHIEF (7)

Best value: QUIESCENT (6)

FIRST: Ziggle Pops was a 10-length winner in last; takes another. West Newton could play out as the controlling speed. L'Imperator owns a win on Big A sod.

SECOND: Out On Bail was a game second in key-race debut. Vamonos Vamonos was a tough-trip fourth in same race as top pick; worth long look. Mo Plex is a newcomer with win-early breeding; follow the money.

THIRD: Racing Colors is riding a forward line on the numbers. Khali Magic has won three of last four; dangerous. Cinderella's Cause holds razor-sharp current form; must consider.

FOURTH: Ms Sedona was pace- and position-compromised in last; tight work tab seals the deal. Mizoula owns speed and is fresh; very playable. Justdeny makes third start of form cycle; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Walk With Me displayed improved speed in last; breakthrough predicted. Smokin' Hot Kitty will be aided by return to dirt. Foxy Cara logs fast late-pace figures on "A" efforts.

SIXTH: Quiescent exits front-end score on main track and should capitalize on soft lead with switch to sod. Linarite could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Miss Bonnie T should pack amplified kick with cutback to 6 furlongs.

SEVENTH: My Kinda Mischief outworked 116 rivals in half-mile bullet last week; main speed. Going for Glory looms the prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall. Houdini's Bride was a game second in last; must consider.

EIGHTH: Revalita fits class Chad Brown profile and gets first-time Lasix as well. Malleymoo packs potent late kick on best efforts. Towhead made forward move on the numbers in last; very interesting.

NINTH: Slapintheface broke maiden on Aqueduct grass last fall; rail draw is the clincher. Gem Mint Ten is rested and owns fast numbers on best efforts; very dangerous. Shinsun logs swift late-pace figures on "A" races; don't ignore. Bettrluckythangood is another that would be aided by swift fractions; must be factored into the mix.