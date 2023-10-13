Steve Matthews' Belmont at the Big A selections for Saturday, Oct. 14

Best bet: BILLY'S GOT ISSUES (7)

Best value: INTO THE SUNRISE (8)

FIRST: Antenna makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; forward move predicted. By the Glass is a newcomer from the Rick Dutrow barn; solid work tab. Union Belle debuts for Linda Rice; stay tuned to the tote.

SECOND: Soviet Excess tallied fast final fraction last time; third start of form cycle. Neecie Marie will be aided by cutback to 9 furlongs. Eternal Hope was a visually impressive last-to-first in stateside debut: Euro-bounce today?

THIRD: Michael Dubb entry: Saint Selby projects as the speed of the speed with heads-up rider aloft and mate Big Engine packs big late kick. David Jacobson entry: Octopus and Chateau own fast numbers on best efforts. Charlie Five O, a last-race winner, could get ideal setup.

FOURTH: Poppy Flower is fresh and packs potent kick on best efforts. Bubble Rock is speedy and rested; very dangerous. Scotish Star could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat.

FIFTH: Justdeny was pace-compromised last time; needs to escape AE list. Magic Eight Ball should improve with switch to sod. Dancing Dean is another that's bred to get better on grass.

SIXTH: Ryan's Cat compiled tight work tab for first start since April; ready. Charging Aero gets confident price boost after determined win in last; worth long look. Two Thirty Five exits fast-figured score on Oct. 5; bounces on short rest?

SEVENTH: Billy's Got Issues logged fast late-pace figures in last two starts; set for best after freshener. Three Zero logged only win on Big A sod; very interesting. War Terminator was a tough-trip third in last; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Into the Sunrise concluded work slate with 5-furlong bullet for first start in 51 days; dialed in. Victorious Wave has won four of last five starts; logical contender. Dot's Dollar is rested and owns fast numbers; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Durante is riding a four-race winning streak; more to come. Strobe is fleet-footed and drops; worth long look. Cowan gets class relief after taking backward step in last; don't ignore.

10TH: Dixie Pharaoh should be aided by today's added ground. Specialagentjonson owns speed and makes first start since gelded; big-time player. Hard Par logged three tight works since last start; don't dismiss. Unaudited, another first-time gelding, has ample room for improvement.