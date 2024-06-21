Steve Matthews' Belmont at the Big A selections for Saturday, June 22

Best bet: YOUR MAN ALEX (8)

Best value: YOUR MISSION (11)

FIRST: Vintage Vino was a useful eighth in debut; Lasix and added ground seal the deal. De La Cruz is bred to handle today's marathon trip; very dangerous. Factor Analysis owns two seconds and a third from three stars; no-brainer.

SECOND: Unmatched Wisdom tallied swift final fraction when winning debut; more to come. Cartucho, an uncoupled barn mate of top pick, regressed last time; rebound potential. Paddington's speed must be respected; worth long look.

THIRD: Creation of Adam drops and makes third start of form cycle; forward move predicted. Papi On Ice was a hard-charging second in last. Because the Night is fresh and would be aided by fast fractions; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Certified Loverboy makes first start since claimed by Linda Rice; ready. Gun Maestro is riding a three-race winning streak; very playable. Principe d'Oro owns fast figures on "A" efforts; big-time player.

FIFTH: Daybright Delights was a tough-trip second in debut; deserves another shot. Launch Control was done in by sizzling fractions last time; very dangerous. Oreno debuts for suddenly-live barn; follow the money.

SIXTH: Timed Out gets confident price boost in first start since claimed; strong work tab is the clincher. Shesalittle Edgy can prove very tough on a soft lead. Fontanafredda could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat.

SEVENTH: Piccolo Diavolo has trained consistently since front-end maiden score in April; pairs up. Venge, another last-race maiden winner, fired half-mile bullet in the interim; very playable. Paschal Moon worked in company with Venge in swift drill on June 12; don't overlook.

EIGHTH: Your Man Alex made sustained rally to win debut last month; more to come. Heymackit'sjack has been idle for more than a year but could prove very tough on a soft lead; must consider. Instamatic owns a win and a second in two starts on Big A sod; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Gav's Dream Girl gets confident class hike after dominant nine-length score last out; takes another. Golden Degree was an otherworldly 32-length winner in four-horse field last time; obvious threat. Will Be Famous is a front-end threat on best efforts.

10TH: Vino Rouge was compromised by slow splits last out; call based on price potential. Macanga is speedy and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Gala Brand packs powerful late wallop but has been on the sidelines since last fall; demand fair odds.

11TH: Your Mission was a non-stressful fourth in last; improvement predicted. Waflr owns positional speed in bulky field; very interesting. Dancinginthepark and Cousin Ed are newcomers with turf breeding; charting a must.