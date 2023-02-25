Ed McNamara's Aqueduct selections for Sunday, Feb. 26

Best bet: CURBSTONE (8th)

Best value: VICTORY MONEY (9th)

FIRST: Tonight We Love ran second in her last two at this basement level. Best guess in an impossibly difficult opener. Frosty Invasion was a neck behind top selection two back. Treat Street might improve in seventh start in first time on fast track.

SECOND: Prisoner led throughout his last over course and distance; encore. Lafitte's Fleet was second by 1 1/2 lengths in that race. Thinkaboutit, 0-for-3 since July, takes 100% class drop off January claim by Atras. Has beaten much better than these; watch the board.

THIRD: Trevor Bardette, second two back, flashed speed in last before tiring at 6 1/2. Cutback to 6 should help; one more chance. Reunion Tour is a professional maiden (0-for-24, six seconds, four thirds). The Great Gazoo (0-for-16) has three thirds at the distance.

FOURTH: Viradia just scored for fun in Big A mile; turnback to 7 furlongs no problem for 11-time winner. Greatest Love takes 100% drop off claim; competitive last year against much better. Tilsa beat this kind at 6 1/2 two back at Parx.

FIFTH: Ukrainian Princess just missed at 9-5 vs. lesser despite her second bad start in two career tries. Lady Banker showed speed in debut, also after gate problems. Aperol Spritz was so-so fifth in well-bet debut at this grade.

SIXTH: Winning Drive has seven wins, tops in the field, with four at Aqueduct. Comes down a class level after close-up third. Casalsa goes up a grade after sharp win at $8,000; wasn't far behind Winning Drive last year at Saratoga. Charlie Five O, a first-time gelding, has back class but hasn't run in 14 months. Ready or not?

SEVENTH: Trainers gravitate to Crypto Cash, claimed six times in past year. Has been factor vs. better. Cool Quartet beat cheaper at mile distance two back. My Friends Beer was decent fourth to Crypto Cash two back.

EIGHTH: Curbstone won last two at 1 1/8 miles by 18 combined lengths and scored at 1 1/4 at Churchill last spring. Tough chalk in rare winter marathon at Big A. Good Skate tries an extra furlong for Maker, who excels in extended routes, though usually on turf. Gelding is 8-for-9 in the money in Ozone Park. Bold Victory likes to plod up for third.

NINTH: Victory Money was even fifth after gate trouble in well-bet debut in sprint. Pedigree (by Constitution) says yes to a mile, and Pletcher has top numbers with layoffs, first-time Lasix. Engineer Empire, out of a mare with six winners from seven starters, debuts for Clement. Morethanafeeling was second in muddy mile vs. open company at Parx.