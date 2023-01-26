Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Jan. 28

Best Bet: CURBSTONE (3); Best Value: FLASHNDYNAMITE (6)

FIRST: Paros gets complete makeover (new gelding, blinkers off, first-time Lasix) for first start since November; timid call in seven-horse field with five newcomers. Register was second in only outing; obvious threat. Mr. Swagger is firing bullets for debut; watch the tote.

SECOND: Fenway regressed in last after clear-cut score in previous start; rebounds. Cousin Andrew could be the prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall. Turnsandconditions owns fast back numbers; don't ignore.

THIRD: Curbstone was freshened after fast-figured win on Dec. 9; more to come. Gut Feeling fired 5-furlong bullet since sharp second in last; dangerous. Hang Tight was a winner at the distance last time; worth long look.

FOURTH: Slow Down Summer can prove very tough on the lead if able to slow down the fractions. Flat Out Phylly adds blinkers for streaking stable (David Duggan); very playable. Bustin Hot compiled tight work tab for first start since November; must consider.

FIFTH: Reigning Chick logged solid final fraction when a determined winner in last; pairs up. Divine Wine was an even fourth in last; forward move expected. Glowsity has trained swiftly since front-end win at Laurel; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Flashndynamite tallied improved internal numbers when a better-than-it-looks fourth in last; final-figure improvement on tap. Dame Cinco was a hard-fought second in last; bounces today? Toned Up drops and packs solid late kick on best; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Drafted was a determined winner in last and owns faster back numbers; takes another. Milton the Monster is riding a two-race winning streak; big-time threat. Little Vic delivers strong efforts with machine-like consistency; must respect.

EIGHTH: Bankers Daughter was pace and position compromised last time; call based on price. Royal Currency almost always delivers solid performances; be no surprise. Fancy Feline logged both wins at the Big A; don't overlook.

NINTH: Wynn Giant is riding a forward line on the numbers; needs pace help. Factually Correct owns two seconds and a third from three starts; likely underlay. Who Me has finished second in last two; logical contender. Bourbon Chase has failed to get the job done at short odds in all four starts; you've been warned.