Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, Jan. 15

Best Bet: SHE'S A BLACK BELT (3); Best Value: MONEY MIKE (7)

FIRST: Viradia wheels back in hurry after speed and fade versus pricier on Jan. 5; forward move predicted. Indian Bella owns positional speed and fast final figures; dangerous. Alicia's Way packs potent kick on "A" game.

SECOND: Umbria was done in by fast fractions last out; class drop seals the deal. Texas Tower is speedy and rested; very interesting. Crypto Cash returns for the lowest claiming price after being eased and walked off in October; you've been warned.

THIRD: She's a Black Belt gets confident price boost by Rudy Rodriguez after sitting out "jail" time since claimed. Chaysenbryn logs fast late-pace figures on best efforts. Trade Secret regressed in last after determined win in previous start; bounce-back threat.

FOURTH: Fantail makes local debut for high-powered Jonathan Wong barn; owns fast numbers. Beautiful Karen is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Reigning Chick took backward step in last after clear-cut score two back; rebound potential.

FIFTH: Balpool gets the meds after useful fourth in debut; forward move predicted. La Grotte was a hard-fought second in last; bounces today. Shirl's Delight was compromised by wide trip in first start; price will be tempting.

SIXTH: Geometrique should pack enhanced kick with cutback to 7 furlongs. Wings Like Eagles could play out as the controlling speed. Sourcing Network was a game second in debut for Chad Brown; price won't be on your side.

SEVENTH: Money Mike has worked swiftly since determined win on Dec. 1; pairs up. Lastchanceatglory was a front-running winner in last start; big-time player. American Rule is training with a purpose for first start since July; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Starquist is fresh and tallied field's fastest late-pace figures. Belt Parkway is quick from gate and will prove a tough customer on an unchallenged lead. D'ont Lose Cruz has delivered strong efforts in all three starts; logical sort.

NINTH: Taco Bean gets class relief after being dueled into defeat last time. He'sgottashortfuse could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. The Cobbler fired swift 5-furlong breeze in preparation for first start since last winter; worth long look. Jokemeister owns speed and drops; must be factored into the mix.