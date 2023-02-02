Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Feb. 4

Best Bet: MAXIMUM IMPACT (4); Best Value: VIVE BIEN (9)

FIRST: Abreu entry: Check Engine Light was an improved third in last and mate Alice Kramden is training consistently for first start since July. Tryinmyheartout tallied deceptively fast late-pace figure in debut; very interesting. Gifted and River Oaks are an uncoupled pair from the streaking Bill Mott barn; what a game.

SECOND: Jade's Dream is making incremental moves on the numbers; more to come. Regality was a hard-fought second in last; regresses today? Jonny Quist was a strong-figured winner at the Big A this past fall; don't overlook.

THIRD: Royal Poppy has trained with a purpose since maiden score in December; gets black type. Girl Trouble has won three in a row at Parx; logical, short-priced threat. Malibu Moonshine has yet to taste defeat in three starts; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Maximum Impact should pack amplified kick with slight cutback in distance. Bourbon Bay is speedy and can prove very tough on a soft lead. Thereisastormbrewin is another that will be positioned near the front; must consider.

FIFTH: Lifetime of Chance was a game second in last; ho-hum pick at short odds. Miracle Mike returns from seven-month layoff for Todd Pletcher; obvious contender. Disarmed owns three seconds and a third from six starts; exotics inclusion.

SIXTH: Warrior's Revenge tallied swift pace and internal numbers when winning last; one more before the bounce? Bold Journey could be ideally placed in the stalker's seat. Jemography is a front-running threat on "A" efforts.

SEVENTH: Ninetyprcentmaddie projects as controlling speed on the rail with proper ride. Hit Show is firing bullets for first start in seven weeks for Brad Cox; very playable. Arctic Arrogance owns two firsts and three seconds from five outings; ultra obvious.

EIGHTH: Beverly Park has won four in a row at three different racetracks; ready for the big time. Cees Gets Degrees wheels back in a hurry after fast-figured win last week; very interesting. Chateau was done in by scorching splits last time; don't ignore.

NINTH: Vive Bien could play out as the quickest of the quick with heads-up handling; throw deep in weak nightcap. Gimmebackmybullets drops and gets favorable cutback in distance; worth long look. Naked and Famous was a determined maiden winner in last; don't dismiss. Jet Speed makes first start since claimed and third start of form cycle; very interesting.