Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Jan. 21

FIRST: Makart should pack intensified wallop with cutback to 7 furlongs. Escape Mission has worked twice since showing improved speed in last; dangerous. Trevor Bardette makes quick return and fast start with maiden-claiming tag; very interesting.

SECOND: Kong Loves a Fight wheels back in a hurry after even fifth versus pricier on Jan. 8; rail draw seals the deal. Phoebe's Frosty was a breakthrough maiden winner in last; worth long look. Giramonte is riding a forward line on pace and final numbers; don't ignore.

THIRD: Mama's Gold compiled three tight works for first start since November; dialed in. Central Love is another that's training with a purpose for first start since this past fall; big-time player. Somama Beach drops and gets Lasix; intriguing.

FOURTH: Handle the Truth tallied improved late-pace figure in last; call based on price. Afleet Arlene takes troubling price plunge in first start since claimed; handle with care at short odds. Ben's Sunny Island is right in the thick of this on best efforts.

FIFTH: Optic Way is fresh and owns positional speed in bulky field. Caribbean was a change-of-pace third in last; very playable. Cool Quartet packs potent kick on "A" efforts; price will be tempting.

SIXTH: Yes Sir Robert ships in after dominant score at Charles Town last time; ready for prime time. Poppy's Pride was a game second in last; must consider. O'Trouble makes first start for David Jacobson after clear-cut score on New Year's Day; more than good enough on best.

SEVENTH: Who Hoo That's Me was a tough-trip third in last; faster back numbers is the clincher. Excellent Timing is speedy and can prove very tough on a soft lead. Big Engine is a five-time winner at the Big A; don't overlook.

EIGHTH: Piece of My Heart was a two-move winner in last for Linda Rice; pairs up. Betsy Blue, another last race winner from Rice barn, shows history of pairing up winning efforts. Flight To Shanghai is speedy and rested; don't ignore.

NINTH: Fast Boat to Skye has fired two bullets since much-improved placing in last; more to come. Slip Mahoney was a fast-figured second at the distance last time; bounces today? Wave Action exits hard-charging third in debut; worth long look. Crupi owns a second and three thirds from four starts; another minor award?