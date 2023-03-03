Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, March 5

Best Bet: WICKED LADY (3); Best Value: CENTAVO (9)

FIRST: Super Quality is 0-for-9 but may have finally found right field; good race to pass. Grand Again displayed improved speed in last two starts; worth a look. Brass Monkey drops after third in key-race debut; don't ignore.

SECOND: Romanoatsee logged improved late-pace figure in last; more to come. Dee's Speedstre owns speed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Bourbon's Hope is right in the thick of this on best efforts.

THIRD: Wicked Lady gets favorable cutback after grabbing short-lived lead at the quarter pole last time; two sharp works in the interim seal the deal. Try It Again regressed in last after determined maiden win in previous start; rebound threat. New York Supreme was compromised by wide trip in last; don't dismiss.

FOURTH: Cookie Crumbs was second to a repeat winner last out; her turn today. Mean Mongol was nearly 14 lengths behind top pick when third on Jan. 22; closes gap? Afilada was second when favored in last; logical.

FIFTH: Goldini could play out as the speed on the speed with heads-up handling. Lil Commissioner could be in garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Jumpster exits hard-fought victory in last; could have more in the tank.

SIXTH: Scilly Cay packs potent late kick in field with ample speed signed on. Monday Morning Qb could impact if sent hard from the gate; pace makes race. Happy Farm, another that's fleet-footed, could easily take this on "A" game.

SEVENTH: Mama's Gold broke maiden by an otherworldly 21 lengths last time; more to come. East Coast Girl was no less impressive when exiting maiden ranks by 11 lengths in last; very playable. Toxic Gray, another last-race maiden winner, has drilled twice in the interim; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Bankers Daughter logged solid final fraction when a clear-cut winner in last; pairs up. Left Leaning Lucy consistently fires big efforts; worth long look. Bavarian Creme exits sharp maiden score in last; must consider.

NINTH: Centavo overcame slow splits when a hard-charging winner in last; takes another. El Mayor flashed newfound speed in last; breakthrough predicted. Seanan is a front-running threat on best efforts. Sight Unseen tallied solid late-pace figure when winning most recent; right in the thick of this.