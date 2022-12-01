Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday Dec. 3

Best Bet: WHITE ABARRIO (9); Best Value: HERO TIGER (5)

FIRST: Classic Legacy has drilled four times since improved placing in last; more to come. Yorkshire Prince was fifth when making debut in same last race as top selection; forward move expected. Power in Numbers makes first start for Chad Brown; need more?

SECOND: Sweet Liberty is fresh and logged best number after similar layoff. Midtown Lights moves to dirt for Brad Cox; likely underlay. Midnight Rosie is training swiftly for first start; follow the money.

THIRD: That Is Key gets confident two-level price hike after winning by more than eight lengths last out; pairs up. Quality Stones can prove a tough customer on a soft lead. Beautiful Karen also is speedy and gets appropriate class drop; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Chief Engineer was a game second in last; rates close call. Callaloo was a late-running fifth in debut; added ground could play to strength. Central Pride was second to a much-the-best winner last out; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Hero Tiger notched determined score at Churchill Downs last time; takes another. Bourbonic gets class relief and has logged all three wins at the Big A; very interesting. Monday Morning Qb is a front-end threat on "A" efforts; worth long look.

SIXTH: Foggy Night projects as the main speed on the rail with heads-up handling. Affirmative Lady runs late and could find 9-furlong trip right in her wheelhouse. Julia Shining was a visually-impressive winner in debut; very dangerous.

SEVENTH: Tuskegee Airmen logged fast-figured wins in both starts; ready for prime time. Prove Right is fleet-footed and fired half-mile bullet since last start; big-time player. Dubyuhnell has worked strongly since sharp victory in last start; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Sharapova owns speed and is working with a purpose for SoCal-based barn; call based on price. Battle Bling is riding a three-race winning streak; very playable. Exotic West packs potent kick on best efforts; don't ignore.

NINTH: White Abarrio has been firing bullets in South Florida and owns favorable stalker's style. Zandon logs fast figures with machine-like consistency; be no surprise. Get Her Number ships in from SoCal for Peter Miller; worth long look.

TENTH: Be the Boss was done in by chasing swift splits last time; duly tightened. Major Spin owns speed and makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez; dangerous. Skylander bounced last time after eight-length win in previoius start; rebound threat. Colloquy logged career-best figure at the Big A last winter; don't dismiss.