Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, Dec. 4

Best Bet: GOING IN STYLE (3); Best Value: UMBRIA (2)

FIRST: Divine Cross logged five tight works since even fourth in debut; improvement predicted. Check Engine Light is another that has trained strongly since first start; dangerous. Herecomes Scarlett owns win-early breeding on both sides of pedigree; follow the money.

SECOND: Umbria exits clear-cut win in last; pairs up. Its All Relevant is speedy and drops; big-time player. Supply Chain could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

THIRD: Going in Style logged solid final fraction when breaking maiden last time; more to come. Valenzan Day consistently earns fast figures; very dangerous. Flashy Alex bounced in last after dominant maiden win in previous start; rebound threat.

FOURTH: Disruption was a fast-figured maiden winner last time; takes another. Security Code gets class relief and owns fast back numbers. Banterra regressed in last after 10-length maiden score two back; bounce-back potential.

FIFTH: Ragtime Blues was a tough-trip 10th versus tougher at Churchill Downs last time; nice fit here. South Africa logs competitive numbers on best efforts; price will be tempting. Risk Profile could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; must consider.

SIXTH: Mia Bea Star consistently fires solid efforts; timid call in bad betting race. Juliana's Rose has drilled two times since last start; worth long look. Pave My Way is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

SEVENTH: Galaxina was a fast-figured winner the last time she touched Big A loam; history repeats. Yo Cuz owns fast numbers but has been idle since Memorial Day and will offer puny price; your move. Impazible Donna is training sharply for first start since Labor Day; more than good enough on "A" game.

EIGHTH: Bankit should pack intensified kick with cutback to 7 furlongs. Dreamer's Disease, a front-running winner at Delta Downs last time, could play out as the controlling speed once again. Somelikeithotbrown fits the classic Chad Brown pattern; likely underlay.

NINTH: Sinful Dancer was a determined maiden winner in last and owns faster back numbers. He'sgottashortfuse is another that exited maiden ranks in last start; very playable. Ginnsu Warrior drops and returns to dirt; wake-up potential. One Whirlwind Ride owns competitive numbers on best efforts; price will be tempting.