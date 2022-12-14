Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Dec. 16

Best Bet: MY SWEET WIFE (8); Best Value: BERNT AGAIN (9)

FIRST: Venge is training with a vengeance for first start; looks to be the goods. Kool Kathmandu was dueled into defeat from inside slot in debut; outside draw is key. Clubhouse has finished third in last three starts; more show dough?

SECOND: Chloe Rose drops after speed-and-fade tightener last time; ready. Mon Petit Chou will be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Blue Paynt owns a win and three seconds from last five starts; hard to toss.

THIRD: Outasite pulls weight from the field and projects as the main speed with proper handling. Cees Gets Degrees owns speed and fast numbers; potential underlay. Cousin Andrew could roll past them all if fractions get fast and furious.

FOURTH: Son of Darkness could get the early jump from cozy, outside post. Cavardossi has been idle for 16 months but logs fast numbers on best efforts; mixed message. Reux drops and adds blinkers; wake-up threat.

FIFTH: Lavon logged field's best numbers in both starts; weak spot. Never Personal moves to dirt for Bruce Levine; worth long look. Cairo Sugar was second by more than 11 lengths in last at Parx; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Voleuse has been compromised by wide trips in last few; one more chance. Photon has managed to burn mountains of cash, consistently failing at short odds; you've been warned. Spooky Lady owns speed but lacks heart; must take the good with the bad.

SEVENTH: Skylander never made an impact on sloppy surface last time; forward move predicted on dry land. Printrack owns speed and fast figures; logical contender. Good Skate is fresh and logs solid numbers on "A" efforts; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: My Sweet Wife has drilled four times since winning second in a row last out; keeps on giving. Jane Grey is ultra-consistent and outworked 140 rivals in half-mile bullet last week; be no surprise. Caironi could be a late-running threat if able to transfer turf form to main track; very interesting.

NINTH: Bernt Again gets favorable cutback after displaying improved speed in last; breakthrough predicted. Slow Down Summer is fleet-footed and drops; dangerous. Follow the Fed makes quick return after clear-cut placing on Dec. 2; big-time player. Kara Para should be aided by turnback to 6 furlongs; worth long look.