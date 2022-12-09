Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Sunday, Dec. 11

Best Bet: NO SALT (7); Best Value: CHARGER (3)

FIRST: Mischief Motion could play out as the controlling front-runner in field that's light on speed. Charging Lady will be charging in the stretch if pace meltdown ensues. Into Happiness is training sharply for first start in more than two months; very playable.

SECOND: Bella Michelle needed last and drops; weakness of field is selection's strength. Cookie Crumbs gets surface switch and class relief; be no surprise. In Good Trouble was a non-stressful seventh in last; don't ignore.

THIRD: Charger should pack enhanced kick with cutback to shorter sprint. Win for Gold could be ideally positioned near the lead; dangerous. Jake Rocks owns fast numbers on best efforts.

FOURTH: Alarm Clock earned top pace and final figures when winning last; more to come. Spooky Road is riding a two-race winning streak; be no surprise. Its Cold in Dehere packs potent wallop on "A" efforts.

FIFTH: Spin a Yarn should secure unchallenged lead with proper ride. Pretty Clever will be in the garden spot if top selection wilts at crunch time. Khali Magic outworked 90 rivals in half-mile bullet on Dec. 2; must be considered.

SIXTH: Fire King makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; primed for breakthrough. Disarmed is another that drops into selling ranks; big-time player. Zuccarace owns win-early breeding on both sides of pedigree; follow the money.

SEVENTH: No Salt tallied swift final fraction when winning second straight last time; keeps on giving. Uno regressed in last after fast-figured win in previous start at Finger Lakes; 3-for-5 on Big A loam. Rough Sea consistently logs rapid numbers; be no surprise.

EIGHTH: My Last Mission exits front-end score at Laurel last time; ready for prime time. Today's Flavor visually and numerically impressed when breaking maiden by more than eight lengths last out; very dangerous. On The Hill was compromised by rough start in most recent; don't ignore.

NINTH: Reunion Tour was a much-improved second on Dec. 1; quick return seals the deal. Chief Engineer is speedy and can prove very tough on a soft lead. Patrick the Great compiled tight work slate for first start since August; very interesting. Itsalittlebitfunny is training sharply for debut; stay tuned to the tote.