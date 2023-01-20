Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Jan. 22

Best Bet: HOWURCASHFLOW (3); Best Value: KEEN DANCER (7)

FIRST: Bounty Killah returns nine days after improved fifth in last; added ground should play to strength. Nightsaber owns speed and gets Lasix; very interesting. Fancy Azteca fired 5-furlong bullet for first start since November; worth long look.

SECOND: Lohengrin Two is speedy and pulls weight from field; wire to wire with proper ride. Senor Jobim drops to basement in first start for David Jacobson; mixed message. Alcools is another that takes precipitous plunge in first start for new barn; handle with care at short odds.

THIRD: Howzurcashflow visually and numerically impressed when winning debut by nearly 10 lengths; more to come. Shidabhuti, another much-the-best debut winner, returns from five-month layoff for Chad Brown, be no surprise. Divine Cross also broke maiden in last start and returns with Lasix; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Pave My Way is fleet-footed, adds blinkers and drops; just needs aggressive ride. Poncho Song runs late and could be in the garden spot if top selection is poorly handled. Racing Colors is another that would be aided by pace meltdown.

FIFTH: Pirate Rick fired half-mile bullet since winning third in row on Dec. 30; keeps on giving. Happy Farm owns favorable stalker's style; dangerous. Amundson delivers strong efforts with machine-like consistency; big-time threat.

SIXTH: Laochi is training with a purpose for potent layoff barn; ready to roll. Bon Adieu was a non-stressful sixth in key-race debut; very playable. Just a Nyquist is firing bullets for first start since June; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Keen Dancer makes quick return after sharp score at the distance on Jan. 15; pairs up. My First Love is riding a two-race winning streak; very dangerous. Shadolamo could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

EIGHTH: Starry Midnight tallied swift late-pace figure when a determined winner in debut; half-mile bullet on Wednesday seals the deal. Stonewall Star is quick from gate and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Banterra owns two wins from three starts at the Big A; must consider.

NINTH: Truculent is fresh and owns fast figures on "A" efforts. Microscope makes third start of form cycle and owns swift back numbers. Vintage Hollywood was a solid third this level and distance last time; must consider. Dust Devil's best efforts place him squarely in the mix; don't overlook.