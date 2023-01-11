Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Jan. 14

Best Bet: LIAM'S FIRE (7); Best Value: DASHING DELLA (1)

FIRST: Dashing Della is training with a purpose and gets Lasix for first start since 56-day respite; ready. Never Personal also gets the meds and drops; dangerous. Bernt Again gets blinkers/Lasix makeover; must be factored into the mix.

SECOND: It's Viper owns field's fastest late-pace figures; rates close call. Playwithmatches is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Flashy Alex owns competitive back numbers; price will be tempting.

THIRD: Awesome Native looked awesome when winning debut by more than five lengths; more to come. Joey Loose Lips will prove a very tough customer if loose on the lead. Big Brown Shoes makes third start of form cycle; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Regality drops after speed sharpened in sprint in last. Jade's Dream could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Dontbelate almost always delivers strong efforts; must consider.

FIFTH: My Imagination was a tough-trip sixth in last; call based on price. Golden Bird Forest is fleet-footed and gets Lasix; very interestng. Power in Numbers outworked 122 rivals in half-mile drill last week; be no surprise.

SIXTH: Sweet Liberty returns to maiden ranks after making menacing middle move last time; more in the tank. Weekend Rags has finished second in both starts; runner-up again? Debbie Darling, one of seven newcomers in field, concluded work tab with half-mile bullet; could be the goods.

SEVENTH: Liam's Fire should pack amplified kick with cutback to 6 furlongs. Ikigai looms the potential main speed; must respect. Jake Rocks makes first start since claimed after clear-cut score in last; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Gambling Girl has the advantage of the rail in compact Busanda field. Affirmative Lady bested top pick by nearly a length when a game second in Demoiselle Stakes last time; very dangerous. Occult drew off to convincing maiden score last out; must consider.

NINTH: Prince of Pharaohs has drilled three times since strong placing in last; sidesteps bounce? Three Jokers was a non-stressful fifth last time; forward move predicted. Patient Capital owns speed and razor-sharp current condition; logical contender. Money Supply has done nothing but burn money in recent outings; you've been warned.