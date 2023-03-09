Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, March 11

Best Bet: CAPTIVATING CARA (7); Best Value: ARREBATO (5)

FIRST: Ride Up should pack enhanced kick with cutback to 6 furlongs. Warman Road is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Global Image debuts for Brad Cox; could be the goods.

SECOND: Doin'ittherightway was pace and trip compromised last time. Bronx Bomber exits fast-figured, front-running score; very dangerous. Uno owns competitive numbers on best efforts.

THIRD: Cousin Andrew fired crisp half-mile drill since claimed from last start; primed. Naked and Famous could be ripe to bounce after logging swift internal and final figures in last; handle with care at short odds. Joey Loose Lips will be aided by cutback in distance; very playable.

FOURTH: Danseur d'Oro is training with a purpose for first start since July. Shaman Princess was a sharp second in debut; be no surprise. Majestic Return gets the meds for second career start; very interesting.

FIFTH: Arrebato tallied swift final fraction when breaking maiden last time; more to come. Mama's Gold bounced last out after fast-figured win in jprevios start; rebound threat. Adero ships in from Parx for John Servis; worth long look.

SIXTH: Jokemeister gets class relief after chasing fast fractions and retreating in last; forward move predicted. Doctor Love could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Brunate would be aided by pace meltdown; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Captivating Cara makes first start since claimed after 11-length score last out; keeps on giving. Bella Principessa is fresh and logs fast numbers on best efforts. Charley Rude fired 5-furlong bullet since last start; must consider.

EIGHTH: Shipsational consistently logs field's fastest late-pace figures. Patient Capital is speedy and fired 5-furlong bullet since finishing length behind top pick on Feb. 11; dangerous. Majority Partner was a determined winner in last; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Easy to Bless overcame poor start when a fast-figured winner in last; pairs up. Rossa Veloce is fleet-footed and has won three of last four; big-time player. Self Isolation is competitive on best efforts and makes third start of form cycle; don't ignore.

TENTH: Helicopter Money drops after improved fourth in last; call in weak nightcap. Makart is 0-for-14 but owns field's fastest final numbers; worth long look. Little Luca is fleet-footed and gets the meds; must consider. Central Love failed to fire when favored in last; must be factored into the mix.