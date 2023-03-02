Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, March 4

Best Bet: LUGAN KNIGHT (9); Best Value: NAKATOMI (8)

FIRST: Accel Rose noticeably picked up the tempo in final two works; call at first asking in tricky opener. Gifted should be aided by cutback to 7 furlongs; very playable. Liam's Champ was a tough-trip third when favored in last; be no surprise.

SECOND: Whenlovetakesover displayed improved speed in last; call based on price. Treaty Obligation finished behind a next-out winner when third in debut; dangerous. Victory Way is firing bullets for first start; could be the goods.

THIRD: Uncle Moonlight projects as the main speed with proper handling. Market Alert owns fast numbers and drops; worth long look. Milton the Monster bounced in last after sharp score in previous start; rebound threat.

FOURTH: Ziaerati was a dominant, fast-figured winner in debut; more to come. Asset Purchase also impressed when winning first start; big-time threat. Shidabhuti logged fast late-pace figures when winning first two starts; could easily take another.

FIFTH: Optic Way has drilled five times for first start since claimed; controlling speed with heads-up handling. Grumps Lil Tots looms the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Advanced Strategy takes suspicious price plunge in first start for new barn; damaged goods?

SIXTH: Pop Coyer adds blinkers and could get the early jump in nine-horse field with four newcomers. Makar is training swiftly for first start in 107 days; very playable. Disarmed regresssed in last after pair of placings in previous two; must consider.

SEVENTH: Rotknee owns five wins from seven starts; sharp work tab seals the deal. Allabouthemoney exits much-the-best score in last; very dangerous. Life Changer is right in the thick of this on "A" efforts.

EIGHTH: Nakatomi could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat in contentious Tom Fool Handicap. Chateau owns bullet-like speed and will prove very tough if able to shake clear from other front-runners. Drafted could impact at solid number if pace meltdown ensues.

NINTH: Lugan Knight was a determined winner in lone start on Big A loam; more to give. Slip Mahoney logged fast late-pace figure when breaking maiden in last; dangerous. Recruiter gets litmus test after starting career with four straight wins; right in the thick of wide-open Gotham Stakes.

TENTH: King James is riding a forward line on late-pace and final figures; call in contentious nightcap. Bourbon Ready took backward step in last after fast-figured win in previous start; bounce-back threat. Charlie Five O should be favorably positioned near the front; worth long look. Braciole is a fast-figured last-race winner; must be factored into the mix.