Ed McNamara's Aqueduct selections for Sunday, Feb. 19

Best bet: LES BON TEMPS (8TH)

Best value: UNDOUBTEDLY (1ST)

FIRST: Undoubtedly ships from Florida for Mott off two excellent works at Payson Park; led to midstretch in last, gets it done today. Avant, off brief layoff for Pletcher, can reverse 2-3 finish last time with Promiseher America. These fillies are by champions Blame, Uncle Mo and American Pharoah, names rarely seen in pedigrees in February at Aqueduct.

SECOND: Cumberland Blues has some speed, and at 0-for-4 lifetime has failed fewer times than any of the others. Bourbon's Hope is often close (five seconds) but doesn't like to win (1-for-15). Same goes for Got the Gold (1-for-21, six seconds).

THIRD: I never bet a horse I could afford to claim, so I'll just watch this $10,000 crew. Royal Realm is 8-for-9 in the money (two wins) in one-turn miles. Warrior in Chief was second twice at a mile against better last fall. Great Workout drops significantly off 3 1/2-month layoff for Rice; watch the board.

FOURTH: Bustin Bay has early zip and three wins at 7 furlongs, as many as the rest of the field combined. Beautiful Karen dominated this kind last out after not winning since 2021. Tara's Talent is a 4-for-43 bridesmaid with 22 seconds and thirds. A must-use in trifectas.

FIFTH: Overstep is a half-length from being perfect in three career starts for Pletcher. Just missed in a state-bred stakes two back. Awesome Native, 2-for-2 by 11 3/4 lengths, is by top young stallion Practical Joke. Belongs in all multi-race wagers. Baldizar, quick early, faded late in last two at this level.

SIXTH: Colloquy gets lukewarm vote coming off six-week layoff for De Paz; Franco stays on him, a plus. Major Spin should be close but he's 0-for-7 at Aqueduct. Mandatory is 6-for-10 in money, five times against this kind, at 7 furlongs and a mile.

SEVENTH: Tonal Impact won five of last six for hot Rice barn and likes distance (2-for-3 at 1 1/8 and 1 3/16 miles). Naval Aviator drops into optional claimer after running third and second in stakes; major threat. Win the Day just missed in 1 1/2-mile Grade 3 in October at Santa Anita; in the mix.

EIGHTH: Les Bon Temps goes for third consecutive state-bred stakes victory; tough chalk. I'mhavingamoment coasted at even money in 7-furlong debut for Mott; may be this good. Luna Loca was scratched from an optional claimer on Friday for this; confident move.

NINTH: Timed Out was second in two tries at the distance and has the field's best figures. Carbon usually slips into the trifecta (six times in the money but only 1-for-10). Run Devil, a close second and third in last two at a mile on off tracks, might like the cutback to 7 furlongs.