Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, Feb. 1

By Steve Matthewssteve.matthews@newsday.com

Best bet: EVERYONELOVESLINDA (8)

Best value: OMAHA OMAHA (7)

FIRST: Howling Wind regressed in last after front-end score in prior; rebounds. Nina Kay has logged fast figures in all three starts; paltry price is the problem. Lottie Margaret broke maiden by 10 lengths last out; must be considered.

SECOND: The Tire Man fired crisp half-mile work since clear-cut placing in last; more to come. Island Charlie owns speed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Outsource gets blinkers and Lasix after improved third in last; dangerous.

THIRD: Hollywood Beauty tallied fast pace and final numbers when winning last at Parx; ready for prime time. Moonlit Drive made sustained rally to win debut; big-time player. Win N Your In owns fast figures on "A" efforts; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Flag Woman compiled tight work tab for first start since last February; potent layoff barn. Dashing Della owns positional speed and won two back; dangerous. R Funny Bizness was a non-stressful fourth in last; forward move expected.

FIFTH: Royal Event sheds the blinkers and drops; improvement predicted. Lookin to Rock could be in the catbird seat if pace meltdown ensues. Ah Ca Ira was a much-improved third in last; developing and dangerous.

SIXTH: Castle Chaos packs potent late kick on "A" efforts; primed for return. Nelson Avenue was freshened after top-figured score on New Year's Eve; very dangerous. Coastal Mission ships in from Charles Town for Jeff Runco barn; very playable.

SEVENTH: Omaha Omaha should find 9-furlong trip right in his wheelhouse; 5-furlong bullet since last start seals the deal. Global Steve, another with swift 5-furlong work, ships in for Butch Reid after winning both starts; dangerous. Captain Cook visually impressed when breaking maiden by more than nine lengths last out; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Everyoneloveslinda could be positioned in stalker's seat in compact field with ample speed. Shesalittle Edgy exits fast-figured, front-running score in last; dangerous. Sunday Girl owns four wins from six starts; must consider.

NINTH: Bold Victory gets class relief and logs fast late-pace figures on best efforts. Helium makes third start of form cycle after showing improved speed in last; very dangerous. Badlands Ruler exits sprints and could play out as the main speed on the rail. Portos was compromised by wide trip in last; don't ignore.

Steve Matthews

