Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Jan. 2

Best bet: GOOD REUNION (3)

Best value: STORMY'S DREAMING (5)

FIRST: Real Eleve owns speed and drops; timid call in weak opener. Rockible could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall. Spirit Dragon debuts for capable first-out stable; follow the money.

SECOND: Sand Devil was a fast-figured winner in debut; prohibitive price is the problem. Corvus broke his maiden at the distance; very interesting. Smilensaycheese was an even third in last; more to give.

THIRD: Good Reunion tallied improved pace figure in last; primed for best in third start of form cycle. War Stride bounced last time after hard-fought win in prior; rebound threat. My Cool Hand Luke would be aided by fast fractions.

FOURTH: Mosienko is riding a forward line on the numbers. Malu consistently fires big efforts; be no surprise. Racing Colors needs pace help but will offer generous price; mixed message.

FIFTH: Stormy's Dreaming makes third start of form cycle after tallying improved internal numbers in last; drop to maiden claimer seals the deal. Solo Flight was a solid third in last; worth long look. Burn Rubber is likely to be overbet because of cutback to sprint; handle with care at short odds.

SIXTH: Daddy Knows is fleet-footed and fresh; "A" game takes this. Air Show could be in the garden spot if top selection comes up flat. Honorary Degree was a clear-cut second in last; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Simply Stated is simply the controlling speed if properly ridden. St. Benedicts Prep delivers sharp efforts with machinelike consistency; be no surprise. Early Edition could impact if fractions get hot and hectic.

EIGHTH: Pipes and Drums logged five tight works for first start since claimed; continuous class plunge is cause for concern, however. Venge could be ideally positioned if top selection is damaged goods. Mr. Swagger easily bested a pricier field last out; why the drop? Higher Quality owns fast back numbers.