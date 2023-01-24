Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Friday, Jan. 27

Best bet: LIFE CHANGER (7)

Best value: STRONG LIGHT (6)

FIRST: Ukrainian Princess was a tough-trip third in debut; improvement expected. Maize Loved Laffy is speedy and gets favorable cutback; dangerous. Joey the Fish was a hard-charging second in same last race as Joey the Fish; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Melting Snow won last two starts by a combined 24 lengths; paltry price is the problem. Triple P was back in 12 days after improved third in last; headed in right direction. Blue Paynt drops and owns competitive back numbers.

THIRD: Sweet Liberty was a fast-figured second in last; weakness of field is selection's strength. Vax failed at short odds in all four starts; you've been warned. Snowy Evening compiled tight work tab for first start since July; worth long look.

FOURTH: Patrick the Great projects as the main speed with Kendrick Carmouche aboard. Reunion Tour turns back to sprint and could be in the garden spot if top selection wilts in the lane. Tyrannosaurus Rex was a two-move third in last; very interesting.

FIFTH: Leeloo was freshened after clear-cut win in December; tight work tab seals the deal. Patty H owns speed and makes third start of form cycle; dangerous. Rossa Veloce also is fleet-footed and consistently logs fast figures; be no surprise.

SIXTH: Strong Light should pack amplified punch with turnback to a mile; call based on price. Cheeky Tico was a determined maiden winner in last and owns faster back numbers; could easily take another. Spettro is quick from gate and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

SEVENTH: Life Changer is rested and owns advantageous stalker's style. Bezos owns bullet-like speed and could easily take this field wire to wire. Jake Rocks is riding a two-race winning streak; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Tunnel Vision fired crisp half-mile drill since tough-trip debut; class drop is the clincher. East Coast Girl was a much-improved third in last; be no surprise. Helicopter Money makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; must consider. Bustinupishardtodo compiled strong work tab for debut; stay tuned to the tote.