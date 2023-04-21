Steve Matthews' Aqueduct selections for Saturday, April 22

Best bet: BRACIOLE (5)

Best value: FIRE KING (7)

FIRST: Spooky Lady moves to turf after change-of-pace third in last; breakthrough predicted. Pimenova makes first start with maiden-claiming tag. Pauciloquent is from a dam that has produced two grass winners; very interesting.

SECOND: Ride Up should find today's 9-furlong trip right in his wheelhouse. Shreveport could prove very tough on a soft lead. Pioneering Spirit could easily impact if pace meltdown ensues.

THIRD: Regal Kingdom won two in a row on Fair Grounds turf and has benefit of rail on tight-turned course. Belouni is firing bullets for Chad Brown; need more? Neural Network, an uncoupled barn mate of Belouni, moves to grass for Brown; obvious player.

FOURTH: Royal Dancer compiled tight work tab for first start since October; owns win and a third in two starts on Big A sod. Tis a Pity, another that's training sharply for first outing since last fall, would be aided by fast fractions. Sikum could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat.

FIFTH: Braciole gets favorable cutback to 6 furlongs; returns to winning ways. Lohengrin Two, from same barn as top pick, could play out as the dominant speed. Agility bested top selection by more than two lengths last time; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Addicted to You is 0-for-16 but is rested and can take this with "A" effort. Volcker Rules could wake up at fat ticket with switch to sod; very interesting. October Bliss bounced last time after game placing in prior; rebound potential.

SEVENTH: Fire King delivered two best efforts on grass last summer; surface switch is key. Splendid Summer will be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown comes to pass. More Than Work also packs potent kick on best races; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: General Banker returns to NY-bred ranks after meeting graded stakes rivals in last three; good to be back with friends. Lifetime of Chance crushed nine rivals by an expanding 16 lengths last out; very dangerous. East Coast Girl could play out as the controlling speed on the rail; don't ignore.

NINTH: Sterling Silver was an even fourth in first start since five-month absence; forward move predicted. Asset Purchase has all the earmarks of a Chad Brown underlay; your move. Champagne Poetry is firing bullets for first start in eight weeks; worth long look. Chasing Cara fired 3-furlong bullet since improved fourth in last; price will be tempting.